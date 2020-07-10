Armed robbers hold up GT mini-mart

(CNS): Two men wearing masks and dark clothing and armed with a handgun held up a mini-mart in George Town Thursday night in the first armed robbery in Cayman since the lockdown. The stick-up happened at around 9:30pm yesterday at a convenience store on Mary Street. The men were said to have entered the shop, brandished a handgun and demanded cash, before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed sum from the cash register. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

The suspects were described as being about 5’8” and 5″10 tall, both of medium build and wearing dark-coloured hoodies, mask and gloves.

The matter is currently under investigation, and anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in the area last night, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

With the exception of an aggravated burglary last month, where the suspects were believed to have had a gun when they broke into a closed store in the capital, gun crime has virtually disappeared from the streets of Cayman since the coronavirus health crisis forced the country into lockdown.

According to police statistics, acquisitive crime fell by more than 56% from 23 March, when the curfews were imposed, up to the end of May. Police made just two arrests relating to the possession of guns, a reversal of what had been a rising crime trend before the COVID-19 pandemic, police have said.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.