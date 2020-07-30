Armed men rob people at bus stop

(CNS): Three men, one armed with a handgun and the others with machetes, were said to have robbed a number of people at a bus stop at the junction of Shedden Road and Eastern Avenue in George Town yesterday evening. However, police said that so far no victims have come forward to confirm they were mugged and officers are appealing for them to come forward.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 8pm reporting the shakedown of people at the bus stop.

It is believed that the three armed men, wearing black and white long-sleeved clothing and masks, approached the bus stop area near to the Flow building, where the buses were loading and offloading passengers. They took items from the people present before running to the rear of Liberty Lane.

But police said no victims have come forward to report this matter and detectives are appealing for anyone who was there, particularly if they had property stolen, to contact them at George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.