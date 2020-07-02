Appeal court overturns JR ruling on port vote
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has found in favour of government on the constitutional question surrounding the cruise port referendum law. According to a brief summary of the decision, the senior justices said that the government’s port referendum law, which was quashed by the Grand Court, was in fact constitutional and did not require a general or framework law to support it.
The appeal court found that the right of people to vote and other rights associated with a referendum could be protected in a specific or bespoke law for each people’s referendum. The court also decided that issues surrounding fairness and campaign financing were not constitutional but policy decisions.
The government appeal was made in response to a victory secured by Shirley Roulstone from the Cruise Port Referendum campaign and the National Trust in the Grand Court last year, which put a halt to government’s plans for a December vote on the controversial proposal for a cruise berthing facility in George Town.
The campaign had secured a people’s vote under section 70 of the constitution but the government’s handling of the vote caused considerable concern and as a result the issue was taken to the courts.
However, government’s victory was hollow and very narrow. The campaign had throughout the process secured much of what they had demanded and government has, in any event, agreed to passing a framework law. The project has also been stopped as a result of an accumulation of events, starting with the stay on the project secured by the legal action and the victory in the lower court, as well as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Several weeks ago Premier Alden McLaughlin said the project was effectively “dead in the water”, given the pandemic’s impact on tourism and cruise tourism in particular.
During the appeal court hearing on Thursday, as the government and Roulstone argued over costs and a potential Privy Council appeal, the lawyer representing government said that he had been instructed that the project was, at the very least, not going to proceed in this administration.
Although the court refused Roulstone and the Trust leave to appeal to the Privy Council, the parties are free to appeal directly to the UK court if they choose.
However, extending the legal battle may no longer be beneficial to the referendum campaigners, given the successes it has enjoyed along the way. Government has agreed to passing a framework law, the potential threat to the harbour has been temporarily halted and the CPR still has the right to press for a people’s vote on this issue if the issue re-emerges.
Category: development, Local News
CIG will still have to deal with the issue of conducting the Referendum before they can commit to any cruise berthing facility project.
CPR is still alive and will continue our efforts.
We are focused on having achieved the main objectives of the Judicial Review process, which were to prevent CIG getting an unfair advantage in the referendum by:
(a) conducting it on a date shortly before Christmas, which would actively reduce voter turnout, something that is particularly grave where failure to vote acts as a vote in favour of the government position, and
(b) using biased wording in the question to encourage a vote in favour of the government position.
We hope that, having been faced with a formidable challenge this time round, when the referendum eventually takes place, the Cayman Islands Government will not make the same mistakes it made last time, such as:
(1) providing the public with inaccurate information, using public funds, which nothing short of propaganda; and
(2) completely dominating the information people heard about the project by spending millions of dollars of public money on campaigning while the anti-port lobby struggled to get information out to the people at anywhere near the same level due to financial constraints.
CPR showed that the people do have a voice and will challenge decisions that lack transparency and accountability.
Fix the Dump
Great news! Hold the vote. Build the port. Get out of the way of progress CPR!!
This isn’t good news. Only tyrants wanting to pass more bad laws would be happy about this gov’t appeal ruling.
Pity there won’t be any cruise ships around to ever use it.
Yet another step backwards for the people/voters of the Cayman Islands where an appeals court can rule that unqualified school-leaving MLA legislators are entirely free to draft and pass repugnant and prejudicial laws – particularly those that stifle fair-play and transparency. This ruling stinks of political/AG interference.
My sincere and deepest gratitude goes out to Shirley for having the guts and grit to go up against the likes of Alden and Moses on behalf of the people of these islands.
I cannot for the life of me think of where we would be had we started that port. It would have been an eyesore and and a tourism disaster as we would have had an abandoned site in our beautiful Hog Sty Bay, not to mention no cruise ships and no tourism..A financial disaster was in the making if the people of Cayman didn’t take a stand and support Shirley and the CPR group in pushing for a referendum even it was hijacked by the Unity Government in their efforts to shove this down our throats.
Let this serve as an example to this and future governments that they should never underestimate or take for granted the people power of these islands.
I encourage everyone that hasn’t as yet to get themselves on the voters list as soon as possible and when election comes in May of 2021, let it be a further demonstration of people power and remove these tyrants that believe they can do as they like without concern for the people.
Good thing this referendum stopped the cruise port or we’d be footing the bill for a useless cruise port terminal. At least we only on the hook for any money spend advertising this ridiculous idea…
Well done Alden and McKeeva an outstanding effort; victory, victory, victory! How proud you both must be. I do hope Moses brings over some champagne for you to toast this. What an amazing day in both of your careers, you fought the people of the Cayman Islands and you won. XXXX Let us all bow down in your honour. #pyrrhicvictory #governmentwaste
Actually the electorate should have won, instead of the obstructionists.
#staysleep
The people still won the fight, the war against this corrupt government is just not over get.
Proud of CPR!
ROFL. Build our damn port!
Build the port now. Get rid of those judges who try to legislate from the bench. And, yes, Jon Jon is a good, hard working man.