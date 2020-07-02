Appeal court overturns JR ruling on port vote

Shirley Roulstone and her lawyer, Kate McClymont from Broadhurst LLC

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has found in favour of government on the constitutional question surrounding the cruise port referendum law. According to a brief summary of the decision, the senior justices said that the government’s port referendum law, which was quashed by the Grand Court, was in fact constitutional and did not require a general or framework law to support it.

The appeal court found that the right of people to vote and other rights associated with a referendum could be protected in a specific or bespoke law for each people’s referendum. The court also decided that issues surrounding fairness and campaign financing were not constitutional but policy decisions.

The government appeal was made in response to a victory secured by Shirley Roulstone from the Cruise Port Referendum campaign and the National Trust in the Grand Court last year, which put a halt to government’s plans for a December vote on the controversial proposal for a cruise berthing facility in George Town.

The campaign had secured a people’s vote under section 70 of the constitution but the government’s handling of the vote caused considerable concern and as a result the issue was taken to the courts.

However, government’s victory was hollow and very narrow. The campaign had throughout the process secured much of what they had demanded and government has, in any event, agreed to passing a framework law. The project has also been stopped as a result of an accumulation of events, starting with the stay on the project secured by the legal action and the victory in the lower court, as well as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Several weeks ago Premier Alden McLaughlin said the project was effectively “dead in the water”, given the pandemic’s impact on tourism and cruise tourism in particular.

During the appeal court hearing on Thursday, as the government and Roulstone argued over costs and a potential Privy Council appeal, the lawyer representing government said that he had been instructed that the project was, at the very least, not going to proceed in this administration.

Although the court refused Roulstone and the Trust leave to appeal to the Privy Council, the parties are free to appeal directly to the UK court if they choose.

However, extending the legal battle may no longer be beneficial to the referendum campaigners, given the successes it has enjoyed along the way. Government has agreed to passing a framework law, the potential threat to the harbour has been temporarily halted and the CPR still has the right to press for a people’s vote on this issue if the issue re-emerges.

Check back to CNS for the response from CPR later today.