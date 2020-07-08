Active COVID-19 cases down to three

(CNS): Cayman has now gone a full week with no new positive COVID-19 cases being reported. Medical Officer for Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said Wednesday that 310 tests had been carried out since yesterday’s report and there were no new positive samples. Active cases have also now fallen to just three asymptomatic people, as the country edges towards the goal of eliminating the coronavirus inside the borders.

Over the last week Cayman has conducted 1,461 tests, all of which were negative. In total 25,530 PCR tests have been carried, which identified a confirmed positive tally of just 201 cases since testing began in March. The PCR test screening programme continues and members of the public can be tested on request.

The government is also now carrying out IgG, or antibody, testing to see if those who had tested positive earlier via a PCR test have acquired coronavirus antibodies and to find those who may have unknowingly contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Meanwhile, as Cayman beings to look increasingly safe, the problem of opening the border remains, given the situation in the United States, which gets grimmer by the day.

On Wednesday the US surpassed three million cases of COVID-19, following another record-breaking day on Tuesday, when more than 60,000 new cases were recorded across the nation. The virus has killed more than 131,000 Americans and hospitalisations are surging, with some hospitals across the Sunbelt nearing capacity of ICU beds.

Meanwhile, around the world almost 12 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported and more than 546,000 people have died as a result.