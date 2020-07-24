878 new business applications during pandemic

(CNS): Despite fears that Cayman’s economy is collapsing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) said it has dealt with 878 new trade and business licences, since 25 March. Alongside the 3,083 renewal and 277 amendment applications, the new licences have led to delays in the processing time by the Trade and Business Licensing Board.

DCI described the demand as “extraordinary”, having processed and issued over 4,000 T&B licences in four months. While government approved a temporary reduction in fees for trade and business licensing a from 1 May until the end of this month as well as a waiver of late fees, it is not clear what is fuelling the surge in new business applications.

The DCI said it was working hard to improve its service, despite the problems it has faced from the impact of COVID-19.

“Before this public health emergency, DCI was focused on improving the customer experience and reducing wait times. We have not lost that focus,” said a representative of the DCI. “The Board is working assiduously to keep up with an extraordinary demand at this time alongside some limitations we have due to COVID-19. We are therefore asking members of the public to have some patience when applications are made or when enquiring about applications.”