7MB resort under pension probe
(CNS): The Department of Labour and Pensions has confirmed it is investigating the Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman for not paying its workers’ pension contributions. But the department has refused to release any details because of the ongoing probe into the issue. The hotel is believed to be one of several employers that were exposed when staff sought to access their pension funds under changes to the law.
Following government’s decision to amend the pension law to allow private sector workers access to their pension funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Margaritaville learned that some of their cash was missing, indicating that the resort had failed to pay in contributions made by the staff as well as their employer.
CNS was informed by workers from the resort that at least a year’s worth of contributions were missing from some pension accounts. As a result we contacted the government’s private sector pension regulator at the DLP, Amy Wolliston, about the missing cash almost two months ago, on 7 May.
We asked if the department was able to confirm that Margaritaville had missed employee contributions for a year, that the company was under investigation and how it intended to make up for the missing payments. But we were directed to make a freedom of information request.
On Thursday, almost two months after we asked the original press question, we received a letter from the DLP stating that they could not tell us anything about the case because it was under investigation and when the investigation was completed we could ask again.
It’s not clear how many employers are currently under investigation by the DLP. Dozens of bosses are still going through Summary Court paying back missing pensions piecemeal, an issue that continues to be of particular concern against the backdrop of the failing private sector pension system.
During a recent Public Accounts Committee hearing, the problem of delinquent accounts was one of many issues raised by the members and witnesses. The Fidelity boss, Brett Hill, said that private pension providers spend a great deal of time chasing employers who pay late or don’t pay the amount they should.
While a number of workers are missing money from their pensions, the DLP director has said that where there is still money in accounts, employees would still be allowed to access that under the emergency withdrawal plan.
I reported my my ex-emplyer to the pension and labour department before the pandemic but I never got and answer since October I hade to email them to get and update all I get for and answer is in currently under investigation that’s all I still haven’t seen any pension been pay to my pension account
So if i go to the hotel bar and steal a bottle of $20 rum – i go to prison? If the hotel owner steals pension contributions – slap on the wrist? Gotta love how the system is rigged for the rich. I have been hearing about MVille Hotel doing these shady things since they re-opened. Government only now investigated them. STEUPS
Why in this day and age are our Government entities computer systems tied together? If your trade and business license aren’t up to date, if your health & pension aren’t up to date, how are businesses still trading. I’m so sick and tired of this b.s. Why do only x% of companies have to do the right thing, and the rest get away with it all.
Employees should be checking their pension statements at least quarterly if not monthly to ensure that their pension deductions are being paid in. It is similar to your bank account. Ensure that monies are paid in.
Caymanians don’t need work permits??
You think it’s just them? Prominent people owning businesses been doing exact same thing. Scrambling to not get caught.
….it happens all the time. Permits get granted and renewed. Liquor licenses and hotel licenses get issued. Properties get transferred. No one gets prosecuted. The police refuse to lift a finger.
It takes quite a unique combination of seeming ineptitude and what looks a lot like corruption to go a year with no active intervention. It takes a pandemic for the regulators to notice? Bullshit!
If employers can get business licenses renewed with just a self certification, then they will and this is the result.
Just another day in the whacky private sector. Don’t worry CIG to the rescue.
Can you imagine what the private sector would be like without the civil service watching over them.
Legge was right. Rules being ignored by the authorities becomes commonplace, to the point where you can’t distinguish between laziness, incompetence and corruption.
This is the common practice for employers in Cayman if you have a connection to anyone in the goverment. Why doesn’t the goverment ever close down all these unscrupulous businesses, especially in the construction field. Seems all these hot shot developers and the larger companies just classify everyone as a ‘sub-contractor”. This will never be stopped because too many fat cats are getting a piece of the action. Who cares – no one!
Why are the police not involved?
Financial Crimes Unit tells you to contact DLP. They dont care.
Why don’t you bleeding hearts just shut up. This is OK because they are just cheap work permit workers so thats how it goes. The business is having a tough time of it so let them be. If these workers don’t like it they should quit and go back where they came from.
Maybe because the potential for hundreds of people having their pension monies effectively stolen across multiple employers and industries for many years contradicts the “crime situation is stable and all is good” illusion we keep being fed?
The problem is that certain Politician is known to get involved and allow these things to happen.(wink,wink)
This rock is as bent as a 9 bob note. Sub-Saharan Africa could learn a lot from us.
Too many businesses in Cayman see the breaking of laws as simply the cost of doing business.
This will continue until people are held personally responsible for their actions.
Corruption feeds off of people. It can not feed itself. It never ran out of easy money before, and it can’t keep getting loans forever.
Well done CNS for getting the DLP and Ms Wolliston to actually do their jobs! I guarantee if you hadn’t made that FOI request they would never have done a single thing about it.
The pension department has way to much work to do andthey are understaffed. Hire them more workers.
Too much corruption in this place because of breed, but what is in darkness must come to light.
3:43 It would seem that law breaking within the private sector is rampant.
Explain how to breed corruption that is a foreign concept to Cayman.
06/07/2020 at 3:17 pm: You asked who is protecting “them”.
In my opinion, I believe it is the Cayman People who are protecting “them”. Clearly the GOvernment that YOU elect is protecting the influential insiders by hiding their illegal actions through such things as the Government’s insistence that public information be hidden in the deepest depths of the sea. The out and out trashing of the law is experienced every day both by residents and the press.
In the coming months, the CIG must change the law to make sure all public information is available to the public. Obviously, some personnel and unsigned contract information must be protected. Otherwise, GOVERNMENT IN THE SUNSHINE must be the law of the land, and that law must be real.
Remember, “you get the government you deserve”. And for what you pay for it, you deserve the best.
XXXXX should be next! The things being done to those workers is just shameful. $100 pay check for 6 days work and no pension contributions paid. Why has this been allowed to go on for a decade? who is protecting them? CNS please please please could you ask inquire about this.
I’m sure you are referring to any of the nanny/housekeeping services. I refuse to use any because the owner takes 75% of what’s charged to the client. SAD.
Sandra at CMR will get to the bottom of this before police, government, or any other news outlet will
I agree with you 3:17pm. The way in which these workers have been treated during COVID-19 is shameful to say the least. Making them work 2 hours a day, when this adds up for a two week period this probably works out to under $200.00 dollars. After they pay their share of the Rent& Utilities they have nothing left for the next two weeks. How can anyone survive in Cayman on such wages. When these workers asked their employer for assistance they were denied. Had to depend on friends to survive. Companies like this should not be allowed to even have a Trade & Business Licence. They should not be allowed to bring expat workers to the Island and take advantage of them like this. It is so inhumane. They need people to have a voice for them because they are afraid if they speak out they will no longer have a job and will be sent back home.
How did Margaritaville manage to get work permits approved? Aren’t the pension contributions meant to be confirmed during that process? Or is it just a tick box on the form?
Tick box. Normally nothing gets verified but if they do check there are codes you can use to suggest you’re making the payments even if you’re not. I know one ex-pat business owner who has been doing that to dodge his own pension payments for at least the last 10 years but in fairness he doesn’t rip his employees off the same way.
Sorry you can’t have expat business owners. 60% Caymanian ownership, surely they must know they are not paying pension contributions or is it like a certain construction company the Caymanian owner wouldn’t know bricks and mortor if it stared him in the face
5:10 It’s not a construction company and I can assure you the 60% rule isn’t being enforced any more than Pensions Law – you need to get about a bit more and see what’s really going on here.
Drinking in the right places and going to a few well-known churches on Sunday is a good start.
The work permit system is a sham orchestrated to make the Caymanian people believe their government is offering them some level of protection. Nothing seems to be checked. There are no consequences for lying on the forms.
5:45 And the treatment you get depends on who your employer is. If they’re one of the chosen ones your application just cruises through but if they’re not on the list you’ll end up re-doing paperwork and blood tests for ever. Been there, seen it, done it, now got PR so stuff ’em.
LOL! This is going to get very messy, very quickly.
Jimmy Buffett could write a song about this. Hey – what rhymes with pension?
Tension in the 4th dimension.
How can a Cayman employer not pay pension contributions into the plan for their employees, and the DLP fail to realise that they are delinquent – NEGLIGENCE ? INCOMPETENCE ? or something MUCH MORE SERIOUS……….
People they need resources remember that’s what she said at the hearing with the MLAs.
Still nothing about potential accounting abuses by the pension administrators? Did the DLP unknowingly give permission to the providers to use irregular methods that ultimately created smaller withdrawal values? Aren’t these providers and plans also regulated by CIMA? The CIG silence is telling.