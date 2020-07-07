7MB resort under pension probe

Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman

(CNS): The Department of Labour and Pensions has confirmed it is investigating the Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman for not paying its workers’ pension contributions. But the department has refused to release any details because of the ongoing probe into the issue. The hotel is believed to be one of several employers that were exposed when staff sought to access their pension funds under changes to the law.

Following government’s decision to amend the pension law to allow private sector workers access to their pension funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Margaritaville learned that some of their cash was missing, indicating that the resort had failed to pay in contributions made by the staff as well as their employer.

CNS was informed by workers from the resort that at least a year’s worth of contributions were missing from some pension accounts. As a result we contacted the government’s private sector pension regulator at the DLP, Amy Wolliston, about the missing cash almost two months ago, on 7 May.

We asked if the department was able to confirm that Margaritaville had missed employee contributions for a year, that the company was under investigation and how it intended to make up for the missing payments. But we were directed to make a freedom of information request.

On Thursday, almost two months after we asked the original press question, we received a letter from the DLP stating that they could not tell us anything about the case because it was under investigation and when the investigation was completed we could ask again.

It’s not clear how many employers are currently under investigation by the DLP. Dozens of bosses are still going through Summary Court paying back missing pensions piecemeal, an issue that continues to be of particular concern against the backdrop of the failing private sector pension system.

During a recent Public Accounts Committee hearing, the problem of delinquent accounts was one of many issues raised by the members and witnesses. The Fidelity boss, Brett Hill, said that private pension providers spend a great deal of time chasing employers who pay late or don’t pay the amount they should.

While a number of workers are missing money from their pensions, the DLP director has said that where there is still money in accounts, employees would still be allowed to access that under the emergency withdrawal plan.