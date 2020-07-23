750lbs of ganja found on West Bay beach
(CNS): Thirty packages containing around 750lbs of ganja were found yesterday on a beach on the north shore in West Bay. Police said officers on patrol in the district recovered the contraband on a beach off Conch Point Road on Wednesday, 22 July.
It is not clear if it was the officers who found the packages or if they were alerted by members of the public. Investigations are now underway into the origin of the packages, police said.
Category: Local News
These officers don’t understand that so much is imported that one individual bust or even several does not affect the smoking habits of users. By the time your stash runs out, more has arrived. Sometimes there are short periods where you can’t find anything but only if you don’t look hard enough. This is a pointless, never-ending endeavour.
Cops getting out of their cars, how funny.
But I sent 50 packages….
Elvis McKeever was right…the weed will continue to find its way here…
Eh.. I prefer my herb locally grown over the brown garbage they import for a few dollar per pound anyway. Rather support the local farmer instead of drug lords who also bring guns.
When we legalizing it?