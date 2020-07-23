750lbs of ganja found on West Bay beach

(CNS): Thirty packages containing around 750lbs of ganja were found yesterday on a beach on the north shore in West Bay. Police said officers on patrol in the district recovered the contraband on a beach off Conch Point Road on Wednesday, 22 July.

It is not clear if it was the officers who found the packages or if they were alerted by members of the public. Investigations are now underway into the origin of the packages, police said.