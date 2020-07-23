750lbs of ganja found on West Bay beach

| 23/07/2020 | 5 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Thirty packages containing around 750lbs of ganja were found yesterday on a beach on the north shore in West Bay. Police said officers on patrol in the district recovered the contraband on a beach off Conch Point Road on Wednesday, 22 July.

It is not clear if it was the officers who found the packages or if they were alerted by members of the public. Investigations are now underway into the origin of the packages, police said.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Local News

Comments (5)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    23/07/2020 at 1:41 pm

    These officers don’t understand that so much is imported that one individual bust or even several does not affect the smoking habits of users. By the time your stash runs out, more has arrived. Sometimes there are short periods where you can’t find anything but only if you don’t look hard enough. This is a pointless, never-ending endeavour.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    23/07/2020 at 12:25 pm

    Cops getting out of their cars, how funny.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    23/07/2020 at 12:23 pm

    But I sent 50 packages….

    1
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    23/07/2020 at 12:14 pm

    Elvis McKeever was right…the weed will continue to find its way here…

    1
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    23/07/2020 at 12:00 pm

    Eh.. I prefer my herb locally grown over the brown garbage they import for a few dollar per pound anyway. Rather support the local farmer instead of drug lords who also bring guns.

    When we legalizing it?

    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«