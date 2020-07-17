2019 runner-up gets a shot at Miss Universe crown

Mariah Tibbetts

Mariah Tibbetts (far left), with Miss Universe Cayman 2019 Kadejah Bodden and 2nd runner-up, Mahalia Seymour

(CNS): If the 2020 Miss Universe pageant goes ahead this year in Las Vegas, Mariah Tibbetts, the first runner-up in 2019’s local contest, will compete for the crown. The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee revealed Friday that the 2020 event here has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Tibbetts has been cleared to compete by the Miss Universe Organization, which has already approved ten other runners-up for the international contest once a date is set.

Although five women had already applied to compete, the committee explained that the decision to cancel was based on the challenges it would face trying to organise and then stage a national contest here before the end of August, as per the pageant rules, given the social gathering limits and COVID-19 regulations.

The committee also said this was not the time to ask local businesses for the sponsorship the beauty contest depends on, given the current economic situation.

“The pandemic has had a financial strain on our community and the committee could not in good conscience approach sponsors when we’ve all experienced such a difficult time financially over the last few months,” said the committee chair, Derri Dacres-Lee. “Neither could the committee see how it was safe or economically feasible to host the local pageant, which draws hundreds of people in an enclosed ballroom.”

Tibbetts has accepted the opportunity to represent the Cayman Islands in 2020 at the Miss Universe international pageant once a date has been set.