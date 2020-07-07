100s more expats leave on repatriation flights
(CNS): Government has not given an official estimate for the current population of the Cayman Islands but evacuation flights continue, with hundreds more expatriates leaving this weekend on flights to India, Jamaica and the US. More flights will be departing this week and next to Canada, Miami and Kingston. According to unofficial estimates, the population is now well under 60,000 and dropping, which could impact the post COVID-19 recovery.
Premier Alden McLaughlin pointed out several weeks ago that the absence of tourists combined with people leaving will reduce the money being circulated in the economy with less people buying less stuff.
The withdrawal of cash from private pension plans is now well underway and a chunk of the anticipated $500 million has already been paid out, which government is hoping will keep the economy buoyed until tourists can return. But with a dwindling headcount, the post COVID-19 recovery will be slow and painful.
On Friday 270 Indian nationals left on a British Airways air-bridge to Chennai, India via London. Another 50 people also left on the flight for unspecified humanitarian reasons. Two more air-bridge BA flights have been organised to depart on 31 July and 28 August, largely for the benefit of local students who are returning to schools, colleges and universities in the UK.
The governor’s office will continue to negotiate with countries regarding the repatriation of foreign nationals, but the new government department, TravelTime, which launched on 1 July, is organising all travel.
That team is actively working on more repatriation flights to Miami and Kingston. One flight left for Kingston on Saturday and another two flights will head to the Jamaican capital this week on Thursday and Saturday. Two flights left for Miami this weekend and another two have been scheduled for 8 and 10 July.
The governor’s office also continues the efforts to organise a flight to Nicaragua to repatriate over 100 people in the Cayman Islands seeking to return home to that country but it has not resolved the issue there yet.
Despite public concerns that there are still a significant number of Caymanians stuck in Roátan, the premier said on Friday that he had not heard any pleas recently from people wanting to return here from Honduras.
“I know there are a few people there but I am not sure there are enough people to warrant a flight by Cayman Airways,” he said. “It’s a very expensive exercise.”
The last flight to Honduras was at the end of April and several Caymanians and residents flew back on the return leg.
CNS has contacted TravelTime and Cayman Airways concerning speculation that a private charter had gone there more recently to carry a funeral party and whether anyone had been repatriated back to Cayman on that flight, but we have not yet received a response.
The TravelTime team is leading on all decisions about who can return to Cayman as it is now tasked with coordinating the government’s isolation facilities.
Every person entering the Cayman Islands from overseas is still required to enter government quarantine for 14 days as a condition of return. However, government continues to struggle to find rooms in which to house returning residents and as a result some people have not been able to return home.
Anyone who wants to return to the Cayman Islands on a British Airways flights must register here.
Hundreds of people are trying to get in and are willing to rent empty condos for months. If we can allow them in (through quarantine) some of the economic issues will evaporate.
About the non-stop UK flights. For years local aviation professionals and British Airways technical personnel, have known this and, to my knowledge, shared it with our various leaders. I am now retired from local aviation/aviation-related management and was involved in such information transfer.
At the same time BA marketing personnel confirmed that the Nassau stop on the Cayman route was strictly commercially-based, sharing the route was financial common-sense. Not taking up full fuel in Cayman was the only technical-related factor, because yes, a lighter aircraft has better take-off performance. During my involvement in those discussions, fuel cost was not a primary factor because fuel prices at Nassau were very close to ours. Of course, that’s a variable.
Over the years all the talk, talk and now expensive completion of runway extension to “allow non-stop flights from Europe” itself was simply a local political issue and uniformed perceptions from the hotel industry and, as a result, many members of the public. I’m not personally aware that any of our sitting Government over the past 20 years ever taking the aviation and BA data under close examination or consideration. Ok, so now they’ve gotten what they wanted, and going forward we should see the long-claimed benefits materialize, if they are to.
I will tell you another thing I know, in the height of that rhetoric some years ago, I personally asked the then Director of Tourism what data they had to confirm the perception that Europeans were “waiting” to come to Cayman. That Director told me flat outright that they had none because we had no marketing program in Europe. May have changed by now.
Finally and further, everyone except aviation people, factored-in the significant factor of the new-technology aircraft, especially the B787. That aircraft was designed for long-haul operations under conditions like ours, short runways in high heat and humidity conditions and can fly non-stop from Cayman into Europe. BA operates that aircraft on its London/Cancun route and has long notified our local aviation/airport authorities of their intent to add Cayman to that route, again as a commercial factor. Last I know before I retired, was that certain local preparations, including firefighting among others, have to be in place. But runway extension was not one.
Sorry my response to a one-line comment is so lengthy but it puts an accurate perspective to the subject.
I think that Cayman is facing a dramatically different future, with dramatically different problems. “Cayman miracle” didn’t last long and no money were securely stashed for the rainy days.
Hate to say that, but simply surviving in Cayman would become a reality for all.
Don’t blame the virus (or China, Russia, Trump etc.), such scenario could have been anticipated and the territory could have been prepared.
And who is on the private jets flying in. Don’t see a yellow bus when they arrive.
Since evacuation flights will not be an option if a large storm heads Cayman’s way, it’d better leave now.
I am waiting to see how dramatically different life would be in Cayman after expats leave en-masse, both, professional and service sector.
Feel bad for small businesses, including CNS. If CNS goes out of business, there would be no one left to report news.
And if Civil Service believes they’re invincible, they are in for a real surprise.
Has anyone noticed that the British Airways flights have operated non-stop from Grand Cayman to London with full loads?
So much for the need to extend the runway at Owen Roberts International Airport!
Travel Time are certainly taking their time.If you complete a travel application which requests a vast amount of information including fixed date parameters which do not make sense, it seems to get absorbed in bureaucracy and you hear nothing more. not even an acknowledgement.
@4:37 you are so right. It’s such a long irrelevant form. Complete waste of time
This initiative might be better described as Time Travel, in the backwards direction that is.
Tell us why one passenger on a KX flight from Miami was allowed to bypass the Government quarantine facility.