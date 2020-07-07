100s more expats leave on repatriation flights

BA flight from Grand Cayman to India via London

(CNS): Government has not given an official estimate for the current population of the Cayman Islands but evacuation flights continue, with hundreds more expatriates leaving this weekend on flights to India, Jamaica and the US. More flights will be departing this week and next to Canada, Miami and Kingston. According to unofficial estimates, the population is now well under 60,000 and dropping, which could impact the post COVID-19 recovery.

Premier Alden McLaughlin pointed out several weeks ago that the absence of tourists combined with people leaving will reduce the money being circulated in the economy with less people buying less stuff.

The withdrawal of cash from private pension plans is now well underway and a chunk of the anticipated $500 million has already been paid out, which government is hoping will keep the economy buoyed until tourists can return. But with a dwindling headcount, the post COVID-19 recovery will be slow and painful.

On Friday 270 Indian nationals left on a British Airways air-bridge to Chennai, India via London. Another 50 people also left on the flight for unspecified humanitarian reasons. Two more air-bridge BA flights have been organised to depart on 31 July and 28 August, largely for the benefit of local students who are returning to schools, colleges and universities in the UK.

The governor’s office will continue to negotiate with countries regarding the repatriation of foreign nationals, but the new government department, TravelTime, which launched on 1 July, is organising all travel.

That team is actively working on more repatriation flights to Miami and Kingston. One flight left for Kingston on Saturday and another two flights will head to the Jamaican capital this week on Thursday and Saturday. Two flights left for Miami this weekend and another two have been scheduled for 8 and 10 July.

The governor’s office also continues the efforts to organise a flight to Nicaragua to repatriate over 100 people in the Cayman Islands seeking to return home to that country but it has not resolved the issue there yet.

Despite public concerns that there are still a significant number of Caymanians stuck in Roátan, the premier said on Friday that he had not heard any pleas recently from people wanting to return here from Honduras.

“I know there are a few people there but I am not sure there are enough people to warrant a flight by Cayman Airways,” he said. “It’s a very expensive exercise.”

The last flight to Honduras was at the end of April and several Caymanians and residents flew back on the return leg.

CNS has contacted TravelTime and Cayman Airways concerning speculation that a private charter had gone there more recently to carry a funeral party and whether anyone had been repatriated back to Cayman on that flight, but we have not yet received a response.

The TravelTime team is leading on all decisions about who can return to Cayman as it is now tasked with coordinating the government’s isolation facilities.

Every person entering the Cayman Islands from overseas is still required to enter government quarantine for 14 days as a condition of return. However, government continues to struggle to find rooms in which to house returning residents and as a result some people have not been able to return home.