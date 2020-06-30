Youth law change allows evidence from kids

Attorney General Sam Bulgin in the LA on 29 June

(CNS): After changes to the Evidence Law to allow uncorroborated testimony from children to be admitted in criminal trials and considered by a jury without a warning, the Youth Justice law was amended this week to bring that legislation in line. The Youth Justice Law had required a jury to be directed to acquit when there was no corroboration for a child’s evidence, which created problems, especially in cases of sexual abuse.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin explained that historically, evidence in criminal trials given by children was not given the same weight as that by adults. If there was no other evidence to support a child’s claims, under the Evidence Law juries had to be warned about the danger of convicting a defendant based on that evidence alone.

He said that had led to acquittals in serious crimes, so the law was amended to stop the warning based purely on the fact that the evidence came from a child. But he explained that the Youth Justice Law still retained the provision, which was even more strict. That law required a judge to direct a jury to acquit an accused person if the evidence against them came only from one child.

Bulgin said the amendment, presented Monday, would repeal that requirement, placing a child’s evidence on a par with that given by an adult.

Judges can still issue warnings to juries for other reasons and also question a child to ensure that they understand the proceedings, but their evidence is no longer considered inferior to that coming from an adult. Bulgin said this would mean that trials will no longer be stopped purely because the case is based only on a child’s evidence and will go through the full process of deliberation.