WB men arrested, 750lbs ganja hauled from sea

Boat used by suspected drug smugglers, recovered 10 June 2020

Ganja recovered 10 June 2020

(CNS) UPDATED: Cayman Islands Coast Guard officers recovered 750lbs of ganja from the sea some 14 miles off the coast of Grand Cayman yesterday, after crews from the new agency spotted a suspicious vessel while on border patrol. Two West Bay men, aged 33 and 36, have now been charged with possession and importation of ganja and have been remanded in custody.

The drug haul and the arrest happened at around 6am Wednesday, when the coastguard patrol approached a white boat with two men on board. When the CICG officers move towards the vessel, it sped off and the men began throwing packages overboard.

But the boat came to a stop soon afterward and was intercepted by the coastguard vessel. The men were taken into custody, and several packages containing what is believed to be about 750lbs of ganja was hauled out of the sea.