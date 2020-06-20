Tourism sector stacked against Caymanians

J. A. Roy Bodden writes: Bravo to the premier for finally realising that tourism is not an ideal pillar on which build the Caymanian economy. There is no need for me to repeat the ills mentioned by the premier as his catalogue is comprehensive enough. I must add, though, that the greatest hindrance is found in what the academics call “leakage”. This means that all the income derived from the tourism product eventually makes its way out of the Cayman Islands, as shown in the next paragraph.

The resorts, for the most part, are foreign owned, the senior management are foreigners, the food and beverages are imported goods, and to add to an already burdensome equation, which is stacked against Caymanians, is the fact that cheap unskilled labour is sourced outside these islands, thus forcing Caymanians out of the industry in all but token numbers.

During my presidency at the University College I had the responsibility of chairing the council which drafted the Hospitality School Curriculum and Plans. The committee was representative of the industry and was completed by other professionals. Over the course of four years a modern, attainable and robust plan was conceived.

In spite of my reservations, I thought that there was a great possibility that this time would be different. The minister of tourism seemed interested and supportive, the stakeholders who were part of the planning process seemed committed, and upon the appointment of a director and the recruitment of trainees, all the elements seemed aligned for a resounding success.

Then it happened, as it has always happened in this (‘us’ and ‘them’) colonial society. The rules began to change and the young, dynamic, eager and willing Caymanian graduates came face to face with reality. It was never intended for them to be more than tokens in an industry owned and dominated by an uncharitable expatriate elite.

But I was not fooled, for from the position of chairman I read the body language and the nuanced behaviour of those whose arrogance betrayed their true motives.

The council had many genuine members, and they will always have my respect. There were, however, too many whose motives were false, hypocritical and disingenuous, for they had no intention of elevating young trained Caymanians.

The minister, in my opinion, deserves some credit for his support of the initiative. His failure to insist that the young capable graduates get more than token employment, however, detracted from his earlier commitment.

The current disruption has been emphatic in its revelation that neither cruise nor stay-over tourism is suitable for us to build our economy upon.

The only way to control the future is to invent it. It is my studied opinion that we should use this current disruption to see how creative we can be in establishing an economy which is internally driven with the least dependence upon volatile, exploitative and uncontrollable external forces.