Only 1/4 of tourism jobless register with ministry

Stingray City in better times for Cayman’s tourism sector

(CNS): Only 1,000 Caymanians who lost their jobs in tourism have registered with the ministry so far. As a result, the deadline has been extended until Sunday night to give people more time to register their situation so government can plan how it will help those displaced by the COVID-19 shutdown. According to numbers promoted by government before that shutdown, there were some 4,200 jobs in cruise tourism alone, indicating that less than a quarter of those likely to have been impacted have come forward.

“Since announcing the call for registration on 21 May, my team has received over 1,000 responses, however we know there are still others in the community who should be registered.” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell in a release. “This is an important step for us as a government to provide a much-needed economic stimulus for those in the tourism industry as we continue to navigate through this period.”

Before the coronavirus arrived in Cayman and the government closed both the airport and ports, shutting down the tourism sector, the ministry was still pushing the development of the controversial cruise berthing project.

One of the main justifications for the project touted by the tourism ministry was the claim that more than 4,200 jobs were dependent on cruise tourism and the majority of those workers were Caymanians.

Government is now urging people who depend on this sector but have not made themselves known to come forward to register. According to its own figures, this could be more than 3,000 workers and it is not clear why they have not yet come forward.

Possible explanations include that the government’s estimate about the number of people working in this sector was inaccurate, or that most of these jobs were held by foreign workers, or that those workers just do not have access to the internet.