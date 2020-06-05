Only 1/4 of tourism jobless register with ministry
(CNS): Only 1,000 Caymanians who lost their jobs in tourism have registered with the ministry so far. As a result, the deadline has been extended until Sunday night to give people more time to register their situation so government can plan how it will help those displaced by the COVID-19 shutdown. According to numbers promoted by government before that shutdown, there were some 4,200 jobs in cruise tourism alone, indicating that less than a quarter of those likely to have been impacted have come forward.
“Since announcing the call for registration on 21 May, my team has received over 1,000 responses, however we know there are still others in the community who should be registered.” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell in a release. “This is an important step for us as a government to provide a much-needed economic stimulus for those in the tourism industry as we continue to navigate through this period.”
Before the coronavirus arrived in Cayman and the government closed both the airport and ports, shutting down the tourism sector, the ministry was still pushing the development of the controversial cruise berthing project.
One of the main justifications for the project touted by the tourism ministry was the claim that more than 4,200 jobs were dependent on cruise tourism and the majority of those workers were Caymanians.
Government is now urging people who depend on this sector but have not made themselves known to come forward to register. According to its own figures, this could be more than 3,000 workers and it is not clear why they have not yet come forward.
Possible explanations include that the government’s estimate about the number of people working in this sector was inaccurate, or that most of these jobs were held by foreign workers, or that those workers just do not have access to the internet.
Any Caymanian who has lost their job in a tourism-related field, including overnight tourism as well as the cruise sector, and has not done so is asked to go online here, complete the registration form and upload their proof of Caymanian citizenship documents.
People who have no online access should call the Department of Tourism at 949-0623 for guidance.
Probably because a bit of effort has to be put in to register
Could it be that the government overestimated the loss to back up their claims for the port project?
Or, could it be that few Caymanians actually work in the tourism sector?
Caymanians are not the majority of Tourism workers so why is this surprising?
I can only assume that those who do register are willing, capable, experienced, and ready to work. Therefore, there should be NO EXCUSE this time round why Caymanians can not fill the particular job they apply for.
COVID-19 has provided us the opportunity to ‘Caymanise’ the industry and let’s get it done right this time round.
Yes, there will be lots more jobs than the number of available Caymanian workers but, I repeat, there will be NO ACCEPTABLE EXCUSE(S) why there should still be such large numbers of Caymanians out of work after this if this process is done correctly.
I hope that the number does not go higher but it may be proof that the fear mongering over the port about loss of jobs had no basis in reality. It also lays bear the fact that there should be enough jobs in tourism to employ every Caymanian.
Open the country for business!!
It reminds me of the song.
“The Caymanians ain’t Caymanians but the Government don’t know. Woe, is me, shame and scandal in the ministry.”
So guys, what is it? Are we about to accidentally get formal recognition that the mass market tourism industry is embarrassing bad in its employment of Caymanians? That it is driven by foreign interests fed by cheap foreign labor, casting a scar on our environment and contributing to overcrowding and mount trashmore, with very little in return? Seriously? And whatever happens, please no one quote the ESO for facts.
Perhaps we should make sure that only persons who are registered are eligible for government assistance? Then the truth will out.
They can’t handle the truth (or at least the electorate will not).