Tourism fuels 2019 economic boom

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 3.4% in the first nine months of 2019, according to a report from the Economics and Statistics office released this week. Based on data collected between January and October, well before the COVID-19 pandemic shattered Cayman’s economic fortunes, the report showed there was “robust economic growth” last year.

ESO officials said in The Cayman Islands Third Quarter Economic Report 2019 that the strong economic performance was driven by all major sectors but it was the growth in tourist arrivals, which was up by 10.3%, that led the economic activity.

The figures were published against the backdrop of comments made by the premier on Wednesday that stay-over tourism “had been a massive failure” for Cayman because the jobs it created were mostly held by expatriate workers.

With the highest growth rates in hotels and restaurants and retail last year, the construction sector, which government is now depending on to fuel the domestic economic recovery, was in third place and real estate just behind it.

But there are concerns that development, which is dependent on overseas investors to finance and buy the condos and hotels under construction, is likely to suffer significantly in the absence of visitors.

As a result, trickle down from the financial services sector is likely to remain the main driver of the domestic economy, with the fees from the industry feeding a cash-strapped government. But in 2019 the sector experienced growth that was steady at 2.2% but well behind many other areas of the economy. However, the survival of that industry in the post-COVID-19 economy will be critical, given the collapse of tourism.

Government has stated that the biggest challenge it now faces is reopening the borders without endangering the community, given the risk of visitors bringing in new and possibly more virulent strains of the coronavirus. Although the premier has said Cayman is working towards reopening the airport on 1 September, government has not yet worked out how it will do it.

The premier has also stated that cruise tourism is unlikely to return until well into next year.

Meanwhile, the ESO said that during the first three months of last year central government’s outstanding debt decreased, which continued to the end of the year, the finance ministry has since reported.

The current debt balance is CI$284.4 million, which is relatively low, after the government met a bullet bond payment at the end of the year. But given the opportunity for access to cheap loans, government is in a position to borrow heavily to navigate its way through the forthcoming economic slump.

The finance minister recently revealed that he was seeking to secure a half-billion dollar stream of financing to help government through the next year or so, which could see the economy decline by as much as 12%.