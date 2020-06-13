Tortuga Rum owner passes

Robert Hamaty

(CNS): The Tortuga Rum Company issued a release Saturday morning to announce that the founder and the owner of the company, Robert Hamaty, passed away peacefully this morning, 13 June, at Miami Baptist Health Center in Florida. The 72-year-old Jamaican-born businessman and former pilot, who made the Cayman Islands his home for the last 42 years, was a well-known public figure across the islands

The company that Hamaty founded became an iconic feature of Cayman tourism and produced the country’s largest export, Tortuga Rum cakes, with store fronts throughout the islands.

“Robert Hamaty will be sorely missed by family and friends who thank you for their privacy during this difficult time. Details of memorial will be circulated when relevant,” the release stated.