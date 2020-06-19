The real problems of stay-over tourism

The problem is that monopolistic operations are allowed to set miserly wages across the entire Seven Mile Beach area. Nobody can expect to survive long in the local economy at the meagre wage offered for most positions. Expats are brought in from poor countries and exploited to create wealth for the owners (who are often marginally Caymanian or foreign). We need a solid series of labor policies that prevent this exploitative practice.

On top of that financial limitation, local workers are additionally discouraged from working stay-over tourism by the oppressive work conditions and constant abuse of the existing labour laws by employers. I have personally dealt with naive workers who believe that a work permit obligates workers to the employer and better options are not able to be sought without the boss’s approval.

I have helped people deal with sexual assault cases made with threats of overnight expulsion from the island. Nobody can complain to authorities without being the target of vindictive actions. It is disgusting.

And then we see a wall put up by the same industry blocking native Caymanians from enjoying the accommodations and mingling with tourists. I have been told to move elsewhere while walking the beach in front of many resorts. This has created a decades long divide between stay-over tourism and cruise tourism / Expats versus Caymanians. The island culture has suffered a vicious injury, all for the benefit of outside investors and a few selfish companies.

We have an incredible chance right now to stop this division and heal the wound that has festered for so long. Create and enforce vigilant labour policies that prevent the continued abuse of workers. Create rental laws that define how to humanely treat renters and how to protect the rental properties available. Enforce laws about beach access and use. And most importantly, publicly explain the real rights employees have as a part of a continual policy of government activity with support offices, websites and contact numbers to handle issues 24 hours a day.

Make the world safe for Caymanian workers, welcome back the expats (who have been exploited for years) as allies and embrace both aspects of who represents Cayman to visitors. We get to decide every part of the new tourism product. Do not let your element of that be anything less than a model for the entire region to follow.