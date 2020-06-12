Teachers under pressure during pandemic

When this thing started teachers were using online platform combined with Zoom and emails to deliver content and face to face lessons and students were getting comfortable. Suddenly they are given a new platform as a standard… which I understand why. They did as requested, then suddenly another platform was added and another… So now they expected to uproot the kids who are already in unfamiliar waters and get them and themselves used to three new platforms and the expectation is that ALL students MUST be present.

If they are not present teachers should call all 100 of their students (at the beginning or during class, because by the end of the day it no longer makes sense) and get them online. So now teachers are in a video class teaching and distracted because they are also calling students to either wake them up or listen to the struggles of a parent for 15 minutes.

Throughout all of this some students’ contact information has to be updated, students have to be tracked, lessons have to be planned, work has to be marked, students have to be taught how to use the new software, students who missed out have to be accommodated (within school hours because of the new health and safety guidelines), teachers must sign in every single period they are teaching and remember to brush their teeth and eat properly and, most importantly, remember their own kids who are home schooling as well.

All while having to do manual registration because the info management system is on “holiday”, battling with devices on the verge of crashing (my wife’s crashes so often while in video lessons she has to hop on the platform on her work phone), and parents who do not engage in the process period.

No one was prepared for this and it’s no fault of the teachers, parents or students. I want my wife back.

No one here seems to appreciate the tremendous effort and personal time teachers put into teaching, and before you anyone says it is their job, try to remember when was the last time you had to sit up until 11pm working. For teachers this happens almost every night.

If summer school actually happens, I’ll be encouraging my wife to take no-pay leave. We can afford it and she deserves it.