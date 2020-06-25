MLA takes beach access battle to LA

(CNS): Veteran MLA Anthony Eden, the opposition member for Savannah, is taking the long-running beach access battle to the Legislative Assembly with a private member’s motion calling on government to make blocking access a criminal offence. As government continues to fight a group of West Bay ladies over simply registering access rights, Eden is asking to make it a crime to ignore historic easements.

While successive governments over the last ten years or more have all claimed they want to resolve the beach access issue, very little has happened to enforce the law and address the ongoing challenge residents now face getting onto and using the beach.

In his motion, seconded by Alva Suckoo, the opposition member for Newlands, he points out that it is unfair to expect members of the public to bring civil actions to enforce historic rights and asks government to consider amending the Penal Code and the Prescription Law, which deals with access rights, to create a criminal offence for obstructing a public right of way and use of any beach.

Public concern about the lack of access and the continued efforts by beachfront property owners and developers to deter people from accessing the beach, even over long-held historic easements as well as those mandated by planning requirements.

The Prescription Law grants absolute and indefeasible rights to the public to use easements, light, air, waterways, beaches, roads, tracks or pathways which have been used for a period of twenty years without interruption, Suckoo notes. But despite the legislation, access points are increasingly blocked to the public without consequence.

Eden said that the RCIPS consistently advises people who report access obstructions that they can do nothing and that the issue has to be resolved through private civil action in the courts. And as it is not an offence under the Penal Code and only a “nuisance” offence under common law, the blocking of beach access has reached unprecedented levels, making it harder and harder for local people to access the beach anywhere.

A group of women from West Bay have been fighting beach access rights on two fronts and are engaged in two costly legal battles: one against the islands’ biggest developer, Dart after the investor and major property owner managed to secure the removal of several access points along Seven Mile Beach, and a second against the land registrar for refusing to follow the law and register the hundreds of historic rights of way that the women have researched and documented. While both cases are still alive, the lack of funding and a legal aid refusal in the Dart case is putting them in jeopardy.

The motion brought will give legislators an opportunity to debate the matters publicly and reveal their positions on what is a matter of significant public interest and concern and very likely to be high on the subjects for debate when political campaigning begins for 2021.

However, Suckoo said he was worried about the amount of opposition work that will have to crammed into one day when the Legislative Assembly meets next week, since government did not allow any opposition business during the last sitting, leading to a walk-out by the official opposition members.

He said was it was “regrettable that we are in this position of having to cram the work of two meetings into one”.



