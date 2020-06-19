Premier: Stay-over tourism a massive failure
(CNS): Despite record-breaking overnight visitor numbers in recent years that fuelled a massive boom in tourism, Premier Alden McLaughlin has described stay-over tourism as a “massive failure” when it comes to creating jobs for local people. McLaughlin said that 70% of tourism workers are expatriates, and while he accepted there “was an ugly side to cruise tourism”, Cayman had not found a way for stay-over tourism to work for its people.
Responding to questions from CNS at Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing on the recent paper by the National Conservation Council and the Department of Environment about the opportunity to green the post-COVID-19 economy, the premier criticised the paper’s position on tourism.
He said there were some observations and recommendations in the document that government should take a long hard look at. But he also derided the recommendations, saying he couldn’t find anything in it that spoke about how to feed the people, and that it was laudable but idealistic.
McLaughlin said the authors’ “definition of sustainable tourism” was different to his or that held by government. Sustainable tourism must include the ability of local people to earn a living from the tourism product, he added.
“Stay-over tourism has been a massive failure for Cayman in that regard. Seventy percent of the persons who are engaged in sustainable tourism in Cayman are expats,” the premier said.
“While I agree entirely that it puts much less strain on the infrastructure and ecology… than cruise tourism and there is definitely a very ugly side to cruise tourism, I am not sure that stay-over tourism in its current form is really the best thing that Cayman has ever seen,” he said. “We have not found a way for it to really work for the vast majority of people that are employed in that industry.”
McLaughlin spoke about a need for a long critical look at the tourism product. He said a lot of people in Cayman were making a lot of money in stay-over tourism but he did not think many of them were Caymanian.
He also suggested, when asked, that it was not just about government policy or work permits, and that refusing permits would just prevent businesses from being able to operate. He said that for many years, for one reason or another, Caymanians had gradually become a much smaller percentage of those engaged in stay-over tourism.
However, he acknowledged that over the years billions of dollars has been invested in tourism. “We have just got to find a way, I believe, to make it work for our people,” he added.
Referring to hotels and condos, he pointed out that Caymanians were not the owners and that the wages paid to those working in overnight tourism were so low that most Caymanians won’t do those jobs. He said there was a complex set of factors operating that he thought about all the time.
But the premier said that COVID-19 had provided the opportunity to pause and think again about Cayman’s economy, noting that under normal circumstances it would be difficult to make changes that could threaten people’s income.
“Now we have got thousands of people unemployed, hotels are shut down, condominiums are shut down, and we are shuttling hundreds of expat workers back home,” he added.
McLaughlin said he had recently asked a leading operator in the tourism sector how do we get local people to work in the industry, saying that was the big challenge and the big question. But he said it was not a simple case of just giving the jobs to Caymanians as they had to be able to do the work or want to do the work in the first place.
See the full press briefing below, set to start at the CNS question about the NCC/DoE paper on transitioning to a greener economy (which is in the CNS Library here:
Well Alden, suspect you are going to find out pretty quickly how much of a failure stay over tourism is for ordinary Caymanians when you try and provide them with public services but government revenue is through the floor because of the tourism shut down. You cant be that dumb – whats the matter, getting a bit crochety because of all the lobbying to reopen the airport? Still sore over the cruise ship pier fiasco?
So the same man that says getting the construction industry back to work – where the majority of the labour is expat – is critical to the economy because of the trickle down effect of their spend in the wider economy is completely blind to how much stay over tourism operators and their employees spend in the local economy, or the amount of tax collected by the government on everything from accommodation tax to food and beverages purchases, the amount spend by stay over tourists themselves on having a good time, before you even factor in the work permit fees and the duty charged on everything? He is either dumb or duplicitous – got a feeling that if he can master the concept of the multiplier effect in regard to construction its not the former.
Can you say “election season”. Alden you been in power for TWO terms. You only realize this now???!! Yeah right.
Still banging on about a new cruise dock?
Does he think the cruise market makes Caymanians more employed? It will only make the rich ones richer. It does not benefit the regular Caymanian.
Besides, Civil Service is the way to settle in.
Alden speaks out of his a$$ again for the world to see.
He is a walking contradiction and has had the opportunity during his political life and two terms as Premier to implement policies that would become the platform for change in education and Caymanian training and labor.
He has failed miserably and his lame duck status makes him reckless and dangerous. His hand picked successor as leader of the ppm is even worse and controlled by the same groups that have turned Alden into the clown he has become. A brain is terrible thing to waste. So much promised yet so little achieved to benefit the Caymanians. But at least his hair was always perfectly quaffed and he served his masters well.
After 20 years as a MLA his political career can best be described as disconnected, self absorbed and an expense failure for Caymanian people.
I remember the days when the Holiday Inn, Royal Palms, Coral Caymanian, Caribbean Club, Galleon Beach, Beach Club and many others had a vast majority of Caymanians and they were successfully run and the tourists loved to mix with the locals at all of these hotels. Now the tourists come to these big hotels, don’t see a single Caymanian. If you want to get overnight tourism back on track, look to where we came from and how it was done back then.
That was a different generation of Caymanians working at those hotels back in the 60s and 70s. The younger generation all want to become lawyers, accountants, bankers or gangsters, all of which pay more, offer better working hours and don’t require you to sweat or be nice to tourists in order to get a good tip.
It seems that the Caymanian work culture has changed.
A crisis causes many problems, but it also creates opportunities for innovation across many industries.
Yet, Premier is unable to see that fundamental intellectual and educational reforms that would completely revolutionize Cayman educational system is the first step to break from tourism dependency.
He continues focusing on uneducated, unskilled and unemployable in the real world people. He doesn’t even ask why 70% of workforce in stay-over tourism are expats.
What do you mean? He spent many millions on the school buildings. Alden has proven time and again that he is incapable of connecting dots.
The main reason why this will never get fixed. Education has never been a thing in this culture and it is even worst now with the shutdown. These kids will never be able to compete in the modern world. How do the uneducated, unskilled, and unemployable live in other countries? Welfare. Just like here.
That is a very blinkered view. The condos and hotels that the stay over tourists stay at could perfectly easily be owned by Caymanians. There are many Caymanians (including Mr. Dart and Mr. Berksoy) who could purchase any of the properties stay over tourists stay at.
One must also not forget who built the bulk of these properties and the employment those projects gave Caymanians and the business opportunities given to a wide range of Caymanian owned businesses engaged in construction. Any foreign contractor allowed in was permitted by CIG.
Also keep in mind the many locally owned businesses that service the condos and hotels the stay over tourists stay at and that at quieter times the stay over visitors also book trips on North Sound.
Caymanians are fortunate that they do not have to fill the menial roles in hotels and landscaping companies and can leave those jobs to people prepared to leave their families on the other side of the world, live in shocking conditions and work for just enough to make it worthwhile.
It is a gross misrepresentation to say stay over tourism is a massive failure. If one looks at he make up of those primarily engaged in the cruise oriented businesses there may well not be that great a difference – of course, absent from the “cruise model” is the huge investment that the infrastructure that supports stay over tourism has contributed locally (and continues to contribute).
Remember, every time a rental pool condo unit owned by a foreigner is sold, 71/2% of the purchase price is paid to CIG. That would be about $57,000 for the average unit on Seven Mile Beach and all those units provide 6% of rental revenue by way of Tourist Accom tax to CIG.
Without the stay over tourists there really is no need for work being done at the airport -unless CIG has in mind flying in thousands of day trippers to swarm the areas presently unaffected by cruise shippers and have armadas of snorkel trips and stingray fattening tours leaving from George Town.
Massive deception; just what CIG with the port project.
In order to have a policy work for locals, perhaps it is best to look at what other Caribbean Islands have done with their own tourism product. I can speak to what happens in Jamaica. In Jamaica, the hospitality industry is an industry that benefits the whole Island. It is where US$ is earned for the country and it is where many people educate their children, build homes for themselves and have life long careers. In Jamaica there is a school that teaches and trains persons who have an interest in that industry. From the lowly groundstaff, to the executive chef, there are various opportunities for Jamaicans to excel in that field.
This does not happen in the Cayman Islands. There is no one who is going to tell their child that working in hospitality is a fantastic career path. Part of the reason for this is that the local tourist association has not branded Cayman. What is Brand Cayman? What are we selling to visitors? Perhaps if the tourism association comes up with a campaign that showcases Brand Cayman, maybe then Caymanians will look at the hospitality industry as a way for them to showcase these beautiful Islands. It has to start with policy and the Government has to own this.
As a local person whenever I visit other Islands in the Caribbean I am always impressed by the fact that my first point of contact is with the local population. From going to carnival in Trinidad, crop over in Barbados, jazz festival in St. Lucia and Reggae Sumfest in Jamaica, at every turn from the moment I set foot in the airport, to the taxi, to the bar, to the club, I am greeted by the lilting accents of the various countries that I have visited. It brings a certain charm to my tourist experience when I can speak with locals and find out where they hang out so that I too can go and eat and drink locally as it is not the hotels that provide that experience that tourists crave. It is the locals who work in the hotels that provide the experience.
Perhaps what the hoteliers need to do is to work alongside the Government to come up with an action plan that will get more locals interested in the hospitality industry.
Why does he always need to diss anything the DoE or NCC says? I don’t know where he developed his massive grudge against the environment. Too much time spent with “Mangrove Soup” McKeeva?
Anyone with any sense and foresight should have given this business model the SWAT test. Alden like his predecessors are only looking at the money rolling in to the CIG slush fund from work permits and have done little or nothing to make this sector more resilient.
Now just watch the Civil Service swell it’s ranks with unqualified, unprepared out of work tourism workers. Also expect the formation of other new redundant CIG entities like OfReg. Streamlining of the Civil Service is now a long dead pipe dream.
Here’s some ideas, why not create district environmental initiatives such as community recycling & processing depots. Start tree planting programmes. Train some to work with green technologies. These are all areas where Caymanians should be proud to be a part of, it will pay dividends in Cayman’s future.
The problem is that monopolistic operations are allowed to set miserly wages across the entire 7 mile area…
CNS: The rest of this comment has been posted here.
when a government uses work permits as a revenue source then you will have far more expats being employed…….
Your so right Premier, just get the port project going along with your investment partner communist china and everything will be ok.
Dumb comment.
The China reference is a bit off – but how exactly does Alden square his saying cruise ship tourism is essential to Cayman but stay over tourism is a massive failure? Are the cruise ship tourists getting on different Stingray city boats or attending different local attractions to the stay over tourists?
“But he said it was not a simple case of just giving the jobs to Caymanians as they had to be able to do the work or want to do the work in the first place.”
Can you blame the industry for Caymanians not wanting to work in the industry? The industry is full of low-skilled, entry level jobs that pay relatively well. I did one. Everyone I know in the industry has started as a bellman, a server, a dishwasher, a housekeeper, etc. That’s the way it is. You don’t start as a supervisor, manager, director, or GM. In what industry would you?
Seems like he is arguing out of both sides of his mouth. There’s a need for the jobs yet there is no desire to take the jobs? Which is it? Because it can’t be both.
If he wants to point a finger and blame tourism to hide his own ineptitude at building and economy and raising up the population, then that’s fine. If he wants real change, then do something proactive.
Why is there not a pool of people needing jobs from which hotels can draw? As it stands, a hotel lists an opening for a couple weeks, after which it can hire off island. Reform that. If you want locals to have first crack, legitimately make hotels give locals the first crack. That’s a huge loophole.
The entry level jobs are a reality. Why not mandate the hotels on island to participate in and contribute to a certification and OJT program? One that creates a pathway to leadership roles. After a year of quality work within your role, you are eligible to participate and see to your own advancement.
Speaking of seeing to your own advancement, all Marriott-brand hotel employees can currently take advantage of online trainings for free. Marriott has a comprehensive database of lessons that teach skills for all disciplines. Since 3 of the 4 major hotels on SMB are Marriott, there is opportunity for a majority of hotel employees TODAY. No computer at home? Every hotel has training rooms where computers are available.
Umm, the immigration law has always mandated appropriate training programs. It has been inconsistently applied.
Anyone know which Caymanians participate in the ownership of all of these hotels, and their restaurants, and bars, and related operations?
Dart is Caymanian.
One of the dumbest pieces I’ve ever read. The premier has answered his own concerns:
1. ‘the wages paid to those working in overnight tourism were so low that most Caymanians won’t do those jobs.’
Answer: Change the law and force employers to pay a decent wage, which benefits everyone in the industry, and you’ll maybe find Caymanians will take a job in tourism.
2. ‘not a simple case of just giving the jobs to Caymanians as they had to be able to do the work or want to do the work in the first place.’
There are many jobs in tourism but the vast majority involve serving customers food and drink. That isn’t rocket science. Opening a bottle of beer or carrying food to people doesn’t require you to be an intellectual colossus (and yes I have done it albeit on a different island a long time ago). A pleasant manner and willingness to provide good customer service is arguably more important.
The simple fact is is that there isn’t enough status being a humble server for SOME Caymanians. People who want to work will work and people who want to learn will learn. Simple concept. It’s maybe time to kick some of your own people up the backside and tell them that they will never have a better opportunity than now to get into the tourism industry and help provide the ‘Caymanian Experience’ that is so desired. Provide the direction and get business owners by the scruff of the neck and get changes made to help YOUR people. Or don’t and just carry on whining about it.
“One of the dumbest pieces I’ve ever read”..true that..something you would expect to find in crayon on a seat in the short bus.
The premier has finally revealed his cards on the border closure. First, I must be clear in that the border did need to be closed for covid, but I have been quite intrigued by the Premier’s position on reopening. Very early on he stated that the borders would not be opened this year, then very unlikely at Sept. 1. It was always pause for thought on why he would be so definitive so early in the pandemic, especially as we have seen things can change rapidly. His statements in this article show light on his rational for the definitive statements on prolonged closure, he wants change to the tourism industry. Keeping the industry closed for a prolonged period of time allows a reset to be performed presumably along the lines of what he wants Cayman tourism to look like. The current practice of tourism in Cayman certainly needs some reevaluation, but it is concerning that the Premier appears to have a plan in his mind without being fully transparent with the public. To this extent I would carefully scrutinize the Premier’s post office economic status next year. I suspect we will see some benefits to the premier due to his role in the decimation of the tourism industry.
It is interesting he claims tourism to be a failure for Caymanians with a low local employment rate. As I recall it is his duty and responsibility for the government to make the rules and laws for the best interest of the country. Thus the “failure” of tourism is really his failure, but I do not think we will see the Premier acknowledge that any time soon. I encourage the Premier and government to take this time to make changes that will improve the economic status of Caymanians.
Alden, you never seem to amaze me..What a slap in the face but actually proves what his and Moses agenda has been all along..
Alden you have the brain of a fruit fly.
I wonder how many Caymanians enjoy the short term rental fees they receive from stay over tourists? I suspect it may be a little more than that $10 they get for a t-shirt or the $3 they get for lemonade sold on the curb – that’s for sure!
*fingers crossed Panton is prepared for the next election and wipes the PPM/UDP off the floor*
Cayman needs new blood at the top.
Cayman doesn’t want to elect smart people anymore; only blowhard nationalists who pander to the uneducated electorate with empty promises and anti-expat rhetoric. Wayne isn’t that type. You can thank the vote to single-member constituencies for this sorry state of affairs. I hate to tell you, but the caliber of the current legislative crew is what we’re going to get until there are enough new Caymanians who can vote and not be swayed by a new fridge, a paved driveway, a $25 backhander or promises of get-rich-quick opportunities with little work or investment involved in the next, great administration.
Wow this guy will say anything that suits the moment…he’s kind of a less orange version of Trump. Maybe some idiot shouldn’t have been so liberal with the work permits in the financial services or PR. Can’t get those jobs back.
Donanlden.
Trump will get re elected simply because lib policy has not worked. discuss policy first no matter who it is so you can stop with the bad orange man regurgitation of everything CNN.
Cayman is perfectly suited for a world-class hospitality school. Educate local people in the business, and also charge non-Caymanian students high fees. Our wonderful hotels and restaurants would be able to offer internships and other training opportunities, and then directly employ local graduates. Far from being low-paid manual labor employment, the jobs available in the hotel industry include everything from accounting, marketing, event planning, human resources, restaurant management, and so on.
Why would Caymanians work in tourism when they can make twice the money for half the work in financial services?
Alden is a grossly incompetent moron.
McLaughlin said he had recently asked a leading operator in the tourism sector how do we get local people to work in the industry, saying that was the big challenge and the big question. But he said it was not a simple case of just giving the jobs to Caymanians as they had to be able to do the work or want to do the work in the first place.
At last Mr Premier is in the streets asking the right people. It’s been said many tines before, – the underlying truth is unreliability and entitlement culture. Whilst not amiable in any industry the tourism & watersports industry is more susceptibility by way of earning their revenue in waves. The last thing they need is workers coming in late, not showing up for work at all, or leaving without notice during peak season periods compromising the ability to earn through having to cancel tours and reschedule on-Island guests, and compromising services. If you’re partnered with the cruise industry and this happens more than a few times an operator will lose their contract pretty quick. Mr Premier, the above are your fundamental underlying problems, everything else is for the most part workable.
Can’t believe he is on the cruise tourism crap again.. Stay over visitors were the ones that built our tourism product and we better find more ways of getting them because cruise tourism in my opinion is dead. Who the hell wants to go on a cruise ship now with their reputation.
Thank God the Premier and Deputy Premier didn’t get their way with the cruise pier. Imagine the mess we would be in now if that had started and had to be left abandoned for 3-4 months..God has blessed us from at least some of the bad decisions of these Politicians..
Thank you CPR
The waterfront has never looked more clean in the 30 years of my life including, the air is more unpolluted and fresh. The water is looking more crystal clear than ever and it’s all because there hasn’t been any floating garbage bins(cruise ships) to pollute the area.
and yet 3,000 Caymanians are unemployed and their families are hungry. Hungry? like seriously need food. do you not get it? do you know what it is like not to be able to feed your children????
Proving that environmental policy is useless. The earth does not need your help and is restorative in very short order no matter what man does! If anything we should spend some time cleaning up all the garbage thrown on the roads! It is beautification….not environmentalism and then work on the garbage dump!
If I were a Caymanian who only graduated high school, would you rather work in the service industry and have to hustle for tips; or get a cushy civil service job that only requires 50% effort where I can just float to the top?
-Caymanian
This clearly demonstrates that Alden’s intellect is about as deep as puddle. He is too simple to understand the indirect benefit of stay over tourist’s spending at restaurants, car rentals, grocery stores, liquor stores,etc and more importantly all the companies that supply those businesses which do employ Caymanians. His term can’t end soon enough.
Those businesses tend not to employ Caymanians either. He is now confronted with the reality of a failed permits for all immigration policy, colliding head with a failed education system. A failed approach to minimum wage does not help either.
Exactly right. When I finish lunch at a nice restaurant serving food most Caymanians consider too ‘fru fru’ for them and go to Cayman Distributors to buy the sparkling water that the restaurant serves, it’s a Caymanian taking my order. The restaurant wouldn’t exist without the tourists so the restaurant staff wouldn’t be spending in Caymanian-owned businesses making the Kirkconnells, Fosters, Merrens etc. richer every day. The distributor wouldn’t need two Caymanians to process walk-in purchases. Locals wouldn’t have the sophisticated palates that they can acquire without having to travel without those restaurants, and so we wouldn’t have Taste of Cayman as big and bad as it is now, attracting thousands to try all sorts of things. If we didn’t have 200+ restaurants on Grand Cayman alone and they weren’t mobbed by tourists during the season (which government has done a good job of expanding to 3/4 of the year), they wouldn’t have been able to do the great job they did of keeping us fed during lockdown. Just go to Ragazzi in January – 75% tourists minimum, full house night after night, multiple table turns. Alden must be one of these people who only eats out when he is forced and turns his nose up at most of the menu and wants to go back to his farm. Lunch with a former senior politician in London was interesting; I knew what I was ordering but he had to ask the server a half-dozen questions before sending her away to come back when he had deciphered the strange language on the menu. Dinosaurs eating leaves…
The truth is the industry benefits us all directly and indirectly in tangible and intangible, countable and uncountable ways. Get rid of stay over tourism and you get rid of everything we brag about in our marketing efforts. We’d have no business putting ads in Food & Wine Magazine anymore. Cayman Cookout wouldn’t exist. We wouldn’t have a reputation as a destination that makes cruise tourists demand cruise companies stop here.
AND I have several young Caymanian friends in tourism, some even in sustainable tourism. A lot of them are first-generation Caymanians if you like but I grew up with them and the soles of their feet are as hard as mine. One friend is part of a major hotel’s management training program; he’ll be posted around the world in all likelihood and eventually be sent back here to manage the relevant hotel because he’s talented enough and has the right temperament to rise fast.
We aimed our stayover product at high end people which means a lot of low end jobs to cater to the standards they expect. Caymanians don’t want to work those because of low pay, unsociable hours, statutory minimum benefits, exploitative and harsh management techniques, colleagues that have nothing in common with them culturally, etc. Similarly most Caymanians do not have the temperament and are not capable of acquiring the refinement that would allow them to serve in higher level positions, actually interacting with the guests. The difference tends to be whether they got any overseas education whatsoever or at least come from a good family that took overseas holidays beyond Florida. If they didn’t, then yeah all they can do is be part of the taxi cartel fed by the cruise cartel; they can only do a job with poor quality control, nowhere to complain effectively for customers, and artificially inflated prices.
There is a mismatch between stayover tourism and most Caymanians but it is the result of deliberate policy choices like, as McKeeva said, ‘we must embrace wealth or reap poverty’. How is that working out? Oh and run the math on the stayover tax for me and how many Caymanian civil servants that pays for. Run the math on the contribution of rooms, cottages, bed and breakfasts, Airbnb type offerings to the pockets of local property owners and where they spend that money.
If he wants Caymanians in hospitality, we need a hospitality school designed to maximise our product by training our own people in what it is and how to do it. Or they need to get really smart and start asking schools to identify students with the temperament to work in that industry and offer them scholarships. So many ways this industry contributes to our well-being, financial and otherwise, and so many untapped opportunities. But that’s all complicated; much easier to try to feed the gaping maws of the taxi drivers and their umpteen children, nieces and nephews, ‘nieces and nephews because they call their family friends uncle and aunt’ riding shotgun, etc. Much easier.
Idiot.
I wonder if it would an idea to have the retired tourism people who made Cayman Tourism Industry what it was back then (not now) and start with bring them back in to the tourism to maybe start off with ie… tour bus operators to come in and mandate the new local tour bus operators and teach them what they need to do to give the tourism industry and taste of what Cayman tourism use to be.
We can also try with the retired tourism house keepers who can teach the new generation on how to keep the rooms in great standards and how to enter act with the tourism visitors.
As for front desk people I am sure that the younger school leavers or even on during school work program as they do in some of governments departments. I am sure that there are some young people who would be interested in mechanical or even cleaning pools.
As for the restaurants we really had some great retired people who really show what the Caymanian Hospitality was all about.
Thank you
Ok. I tried to help a well bodied Caymanian male from West Bay. His passport expired 11 years ago. He has no bank account. No drivers licence. He is well educated. He is not a coke head. Drinks all day.
His daily day is sending me Whatsapp messages asking me for $2.00 $.75 cents $1.00. Real bum.
If I ask him to clean my car or any for that matter he always has an excuse as to why he cant do the work. I flipped and ran his no good rump from my property. I said to him “rather than run around west bay all day begging and bumming why dont you go look a job in construction?” Bumbo why I say that for! He cuss me out bout he not working for nobody he a Caymanian bla bla bla.
You get my point.
you have those in every country of the world…… so no I don’t get your point !
I won’t speak to the OP’s point but I’ll make my own: a problem found around the world is magnified in a small place, and ends up being decisive of an outcome, as opposed to being just a factor as it would be in a big place with much more room to manipulate the situation in the direction of improvement.
This behaviour is learnt from a failed system and handouts by elected officials. It is not reflective of #Caymankind culture which has not been given the importance it deserves. Sometimes we really do feel like the Red Indians!
Yes. Bumbo was a potential giveaway. Ever suspect he may not even be a Caymanian?
The Premier is of course right. What he dare not also say is that of the purported 30% Caymanians said to be employed in the industry, the great majority are recent status recipients under the rags to status policies created by Mac and then adopted by successive governments since, sometimes at considerable variance with the letter of applicable laws.
Not a single further hotel should receive planning permission until all existing hotels have at least 50% Caymanian employment, at all levels.
I like the teeth of that, but he failed to quantify the actual need on the island. How many able-bodied Caymanians are unemployed or underemployed? A law based on an arbitrary number of 50% doesn’t make sense.
See my point above. If you want a hotel job, you should register. That registry should be the required first stop for employers.
Working at a hotel is considered servitude and scorned by Caymanians. Other Caymanians will talk behind your back if you take a job in a hotel – unless it’s the GM position.
Aldart I stopped reading your comment at “The Premier is of course right.”