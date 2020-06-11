Speeding fuels 2019 traffic trouble

Police officers at traffic stops on Grand Cayman (photo courtesy of the RCIPS)

(CNS): The police issued 7,850 traffic tickets for various offences during 2019, compared to 7,525 the year before. But 40% of those tickets were for speeding, which continues to fuel Cayman’s traffic trouble. Officers doled out 3,094 tickets to drivers over the limit, a near 46% increase on 2018, and 88 of them were for speeds in excess of 70mph. This included two cases of 100mph on the Easterly Tibbetts Highway, a speeding hot spot despite a speed limit of just 40mph.

The speeding problem was highlighted in the annual road traffic statistics released by police this week alongside the crime figures. And given the amount of speeders on the roads it was no surprise that the rate of crashes also increased.

In 2019 there were 2806 collisions more than 16% higher that in 2018. Eight of the smashes were fatal with nine people losing their lives on the road last year. Another 21 people were seriously injured and 438 slightly injured as a result of motor vehicle accidents.

The police also said that the top 5 locations where speeding was recorded last year were Esterley Tibbetts Highway, South Sound Road, Shamrock Road, Linford Pierson Highway and West Bay Road. these locations also match the top spots for road smashes.

Driving Under the Influence however also plays a part in collisions. In 2019 the summons issued for driving under the influence of alcohol or DUI fell by more than 15%. But the level of intoxication of some drivers was still very high in almost a quarter of cases drivers were at least double the legal limit and 5 DUIs where the reading was 3 times over the limit.

Meanwhile as we approach the half way point for 2020 little has changed.Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said there had been a sharp rise in the number of speeding motorists on Cayman roads in recent weeks. “Considering that the maximum speed limit across the islands is 50mph – which is not a target speed, it is very concerning how often our officers are detecting cars traveling at exceptionally high speeds,” he said.

Since 15 May the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit has issued over 600 speeding tickets with the top speed recorded at 102 mph. So far this year there have been three crashes that have killed three people.

In the wake of the release of the annual statistics Rotary Central Cayman Islands is launching an anti-speeding campaign which will highlight the human element of deaths and serious injuries caused by road accidents.Colin Fawkes, President of Rotary Central Cayman Islands said the recent surge in speeding and reckless behaviour on Cayman’s roads has alarmed the service club and police.

“During this period of lockdown and curfews, some drivers have used the lack of traffic to drive at significantly excessive speeds,” he said. “People need to remember if they are driving dangerously they are putting lives at risk – speed limits apply no matter how busy or quiet the roads are.

“Roads will become progressively busier in the coming weeks and the reality is that if people continue to drive at unsafe speeds above the limits, or faster than is sensible for the conditions, people will continue to be hurt or killed as a result,” President Fawkes said.

This is the third road safety campaign run by Rotary Central but this one aims to confront drivers with the realities of speeding.

“Speeding is the leading factor in death and injuries on our roads,” said past president Susie Bodden. “However, most drivers often resist the idea that the way they drive puts themselves and others in danger. There is a tendency for complacency, over confidence and lower perception of risk when driving on familiar roads, people believe a crash won’t happen to them.

“Ultimately, there is no excuse for speeding because it can have tragic and life-changing consequences. The campaign will aim to confront drivers by getting them to see the outcome of their actions,” she added.