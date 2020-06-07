Some Caymanians are now desperate
There are many of us Caymanians that don’t work in tourism but are without jobs. Why is it that only people in tourism gets the help? I have lost my job and the company I used to work for has gone out of business. I have nothing, I guess they want me to get in line at NAU… I have never felt this low in my life. I have never had to beg anyone for anything, not even my family.
Open up and require masks and distancing before the economy is setback years. Requiring indoors leads to spread through families. Get outdoors dining. Get beaches going. Allow parking for eateries to use.