Small businesses are suffering too

Mary writes: Tourism workers are receiving $1,000 per month to assist with personal living cost. Small retail businesses only received $1,000 per month to assist paying their business cost (store rent, CUC, water, healthcare for staff, etc). Store owners did not receive anything for personal living cost (i.e. personal rent, personal CUC, food, etc ).

With no income for the last while and significantly reduced sales now that I reopened, I cannot afford to pay personal living cost (food, CUC, etc). I employed three Caymanians and one expat. I have since laid off everybody so I could eat.

The store is reopened with sales at 10%. I am working 10am to 6pm, Mon to Sat. I cannot afford to pay store bills and eat. Unless I can get some financial help I will be closing and looking for handouts. The fairness how people were/are treated is a huge question during this shutdown.

The government has to be fair to people. If necessary have the civil service take a 10% to 25% pay cut for rest of the year and help people who are desperate. It would be nice if we were in this together.