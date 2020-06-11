Small businesses are suffering too
Mary writes: Tourism workers are receiving $1,000 per month to assist with personal living cost. Small retail businesses only received $1,000 per month to assist paying their business cost (store rent, CUC, water, healthcare for staff, etc). Store owners did not receive anything for personal living cost (i.e. personal rent, personal CUC, food, etc ).
With no income for the last while and significantly reduced sales now that I reopened, I cannot afford to pay personal living cost (food, CUC, etc). I employed three Caymanians and one expat. I have since laid off everybody so I could eat.
The store is reopened with sales at 10%. I am working 10am to 6pm, Mon to Sat. I cannot afford to pay store bills and eat. Unless I can get some financial help I will be closing and looking for handouts. The fairness how people were/are treated is a huge question during this shutdown.
The government has to be fair to people. If necessary have the civil service take a 10% to 25% pay cut for rest of the year and help people who are desperate. It would be nice if we were in this together.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Letter to Editor, Small Business, Viewpoint
This hand-out mentality has to stop. Government didn’t cause COVID-19. Government is not responsible for it.
Government is doing its best to keep us healthy which is no small feat considering all we ever do is bitch and complain about every action they take. Then we sit flat of our dumb ends and wait for hand-outs. Now we complain about who’s getting and who’s not getting.
Work is out there for those who will work. For those who won’t the hand-outs should stop. There are far too many individuals on the public dole as it is. They sit on the beaches, get free meals delivered to them every day and draw a stipend on a monthly basis. They do nothing in return, not even to clean up where they sit!
I don’t think the Government is taking a good look this situation. I don’t believe civil servants salary should be cut but announcing a cost of living increase when according to the Premier their are over 3000 alone in the Tourism sector that are unemployed. this is a political ploy to show up the government as election is only a year out and they cannot afford to lose that large voting block.
In my opinion, there should be some means of registering unemployment/employment so that the government has a means to know the full on situation. In doing this, the can have a good idea on who needs help. Many of the unemployed are hard working Caymanians that have not known what it is to go to NAU to beg for money. They have never done that in their life and many of them just too embarrassed to do this. These people need help and just shouting at them and telling them to go to NAU, is just not fair. I seriously doubt any of the Premiers family will be in the line up at NAU. Most of these people can’t even afford the corned beef he told them they should eat.
The government should use this pandemic as a sounding board to review and fix a lot of the bureaucratic policies they have in place.To me, it looks they are fumbling around and making up numbers and he who screams the loudest or has the connections gets what he needs.
Do you believe you should be getting free handouts from government? Do you wish to live in a “Nanny State”? Everyone should prepare for trouble times and take care of their own. If you solely rely on government to look after you when things get bad you are truly a loser and deserve nothing.
But its the “nanny state” who said they had to close. You can’t have it both ways.
Yes you can. Don’t close. I refused, was given a $500 fine and when I went to pay it, I was told to keep my money and go back to work. It is all a governmental overreach fraud.
Says the guy who has no idea what it i to lose everything…He who feels it knows it and unfortunately it doesn’t appear like you have…
Like the Premier, you bleed as well, but with a full paycheck..
Grow Up and learn to take care of yourself you parasite.
Cutting civil servants salary cannot be the answer. Since the lock down my work load has increased 10 folds. I’m currently filling a position I am not getting paid for and I dont mind as I made the decision to step up in a time when I had to. Many other civil servants are in a similar situation.
I understand your current struggle but their are some civil servants who are paid less then $3000 a month and were already struggling to make ends meet before the lock down. Imagine how a pay cut would affect them now and all the other civil servants who have taken on additional duties without pay.
The solution must come from else where.
Yes, there are civil servants in some sectors who sit and do ntn and sadly they are the ones with years and years of experience in the organization. But most of us are working, hard.
The civil servants who you acknowledge are not doing their part are the ones that should (and must) be cut if we are all going to get through this.
Very true, didn’t the minister say all 100% Caymanian owned small and micro businesses will get fast, unbureaucratic help 6 weeks ago? I was told that you have to come up with a collateral higher than the loan amount. What do those guys think? First force you to close down and then sell you to the banks? There should be a system in place similar what Switzerland offered their citizens. Companies are suffering now and need cash immediately, not in 5 month time having your apartment as collateral at stake
Local small businesses are your own worse enemy. You all refused to use technology to build platforms for customers to purchase your products and goods online as if customers should guess what you have to offer.
Customers have no idea about products or prices from your businesses And many are still not comfortable with in person shopping.
You all had years to develop online retail options and three months to work on it during the lockdown. You have products to sell for the post COVID19 local economy then do your customers and your business a favor and convert to online retail.
Could it be that we don’t have the voting block at election time like the Civil Servants or Taxi / Tour businesses? So we don’t count.