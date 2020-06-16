Six COVID-positives from test batch of 993

COVID-19 testing at Doctors Hospital

(CNS): Six more test samples for COVID-19 from a batch of 993 processed since Friday were positive, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Tuesday. All of the cases were picked up in the screening programme and acquired in the community. At this point none of these patients are symptomatic. Cayman has now tested 18,220 people and has a tally of 193 positive samples, though 123 people have already recovered.

With just one fatality since the outbreak of coronavirus in Cayman, of the remaining 69 active cases just two people are symptomatic, one of whom is currently in hospital.

Meanwhile, 441 people, including returning travellers, those who have been in contact with positive people and the current positive patients, are all in isolation either at government mandated facilities or in their own homes.

Given the number of tests now undertaken and the number of people currently known to have the virus, it is unlikely that the rising tally will set Cayman off course for the removal this weekend of many more of the restrictions that were imposed in an effort to curb the transmission.

Government will be holding a COVID-19 briefing tomorrow, when it will outline plans to drop the suppression measures to level two, removing many more social and economic barriers.

From the opening of contact services, such as dentists and hair salons, to the return of nannies, a number of restrictions are expected to be lifted as Cayman inches towards the removal of almost all suppression measures before the end of July.