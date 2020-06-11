Six COVID-19 positives in latest test batch

HSA’s new GeneXpert machine for faster COVID-19 testing

(CNS): The steady increase in the number of positive samples for COVID-19 in Cayman continued Thursday, when officials reported six new cases from a batch of 556 test results completed since yesterday. All of these individuals are asymptomatic and were picked up as a result of the screening programme. Cayman has now recorded 186 positive cases after testing 16,628 people.

The latest results were revealed in a press release, in which Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that contact tracing had started.

112 people have now recovered from the virus and there are 73 active cases. Just two of those people have symptoms and neither is in hospital. Meanwhile, 334 people are currently in government quarantine or in isolation at home.

Officials from the Health Service Authority have responded to CNS questions about the antibody testing, which is expected to start shortly. Explaining why those who have already tested positive with the current PCR test will be a priority group, officials said it was to see if the tests match up.

“It is important to see if there is concordance between PCR and antibody testing,” the HSA official said. “We know that some people do not mount an antibody reaction to infections in general, and probably also to COVID-19 disease, but we don’t know to what extent we will find this in Cayman.”

When it comes to other groups to be tested, Public Health said it is still in the process of finalising the sample groups, but in addition to health workers, those who are vulnerable because of existing medical conditions are the most likely to be prioritised. The initial target for testing, to give scientists a reasonable number to work with, would initially be between 5% and 8% of the population, officials added.