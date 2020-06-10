Sex crimes edge up 2019 crime rate

(CNS): An increase in reports of sexually related offences pushed up the 2019 annual crime statistics marginally, while other serious crime was in decline. According to the yearly crime figures released by the RCIPS this week, serious crime was down 14% on 2018, which would have reflected a decline in the overall figures but because of a rise in sex-crimes, the annual rate of criminality rose by 1%.

However, the significant increase in reporting for this type of crime and more cases being prosecuted, leading to a rise in this crime statistic, was not seen as a negative result by the RCIPS.

“Increased reporting and awareness of sexual crimes allows better understanding,” Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said in a report about the latest crime statistics. “Increased recording is a positive for RCIPS to allow improved prevent and deter opportunities as well as to catch and convict offenders and support victims.”

The increase of 29% in sexually related offenses was driven by the number of indecent assaults, which grew by more than 80%, and a marginal increase in grooming and pornography cases, though there was a substantial reduction in the number of rapes, which declined by 52% compared to 2018.

There was also a 33% increase in child safeguarding referrals in 2019 compared to 2018, and while not all resulted in a criminal findings, each case was investigated and reflects the trend of increased reporting about vulnerable victims.

In general, crime in the Cayman Islands remains steady, with no other significant spikes. There was a small increase in the total number of crimes recorded last year, at 4,146 compared to 4,111 the year before.

But there was a significant and welcome fall in burglaries, which were down 34%, and robberies also fell by 37%. While there was an increase in lower level violent crimes, such as assaults, serious crime like murder, rape, robbery and burglary were at their lowest levels for the past five years

The volume of calls for service has remained stable over the last two years, at approximately 35,500 in 2018 and 2019, with a variation of less than 1% in the total volume over the two-year period. Around 12% of all calls for service in 2019 resulted in a recorded crime.

Police also dealt with 887 public order cases in 2019, a 12% increase on the year before, with crimes of anger, such as causing fear of violence, threats to kill or do harm and harassment, accounting for well over three quarters of this type of crime.

A reduction in cases of possession of ganja led to an overall drop in recorded drug crime by around 19%. But police still seized a considerable amount of drugs from the streets, including 4,759lbs of ganja with an estimated street value of well over $4 million.

Police also seized 320.9 grams of cocaine but recovery of any other type of drug was negligible, as Cayman is still not impacted by opioids or other serious drug. Meanwhile, drug interdiction at sea turned up another 4,102lbs of ganja.

See the crime report below and check back to CNS for a closer look at the damning traffic statistics, which revealed a 45.7% increase in speeding tickets and an overall increase of crashes on the roads of more than 16%, which included eight fatal collisions in which nine people died.