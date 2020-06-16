Schools to face catch-up challenge

Red Bay Primary School

(CNS): With children and teenagers across Cayman losing more than a third of their academic year to the COVID-19 lockdown, playing catch-up when the new 2020/21 school year starts will be a significant challenge for most schools. While kids were engaged in some online and home learning over the last three months, a report released last week showed how uneven that learning has been, which is likely to fuel the catch-up difficulties.

The review of the home learning provision by government schools examined the two-month period between the start of the closure in March and the end May. School inspectors from the Office of Education Standards found wide disparity in the quality of learning being delivered and accessed by students, which they believe will cause serious problems for teachers when the new school year starts.

The inequities in provision resulted from a catalog of problems, including a lack of access to technology, poor WiFi provision, absent students, teacher limitations and many other problems. But the outcome means that many children spent the last part of this school year learning very little.

The inspectors have therefore recommended that the Ministry of Education should provide a clear lead and direction to schools for a coherent ‘catch-up’ plan for 2020/21 and 2021/22.

“Strategies to address gaps in learning may include… lengthening the school day for certain ages of students, providing catch-up sessions, additional examination classes or summer school,” the inspector have said. “Lengthening the next two academic years, if possible, may be a necessary consideration.”

At the start of the next academic year, assessment arrangements need to be in place to ensure that teachers and school leaders have accurate and comprehensive information about students’ skills, knowledge and gaps in learning.

“This information should be used to deliver appropriate school-level ‘catch up’ provision,” the report stated.

“The quality of students’ learning and their academic progress is of concern and there will be a need for curriculum content to be revisited and retaught in the next academic sessions,” said the inspectors, as they called for an agreement on a “common national strategy, as well as localised, school-level solutions” to be planned and financed.

Government has not yet released a response to the report, and neither the Ministry of Education nor the Department of Education Services have said how they will address the expected serious problems when schools reopen.

Asked on Friday at the COVID-19 briefing, a few days after the report was published, about government’s plans to deal with these challenges, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that the government and caucus had not yet had a chance to digest the report.

He said there had not yet been an opportunity for the government to discuss how it would go about addressing what everyone recognised would be the problems going forward with education.

“It is going to be a challenging next school year, without question,” McLaughlin said, adding that the government would address the issues and recommendations raised in the report shortly.

School is still expected to return at the end of August, but given that the coronavirus is still likely to be in the community at that point, schools will have to address the problem of catch-up while also trying to implement health and safety measures that may also call for staggered timetables, compounding the problem of learning gaps and limiting time in school.

Inspectors said that the plans for returning to school will need to include suitable adaptations that will also cost money.

“Arrangements should be informed by best practice noted in an international context in those countries where students have already returned to schools after lockdown,” the report warns. “Appropriate modifications to existing school premises are required in advance of the students’ return to school, to ensure the health and safety of students, staff and parents.

“Considerations such as the provision of multiple hand-sanitising stations and signage to reinforce adequate social distancing protocols need to be agreed across all government schools. A heightened regard for supervision at break and lunchtimes when young children would naturally congregate will be needed.

“Additionally, as planned by the Department of Education Services and certain schools, innovative timetabling solutions may be necessary at an individual school level to minimise social interactions that could put students and staff at risk,” the report states.

All of this means that the education budget will need to be increased at a time when government revenue will be on the decline and when competition for public cash among government departments will be greater than ever.