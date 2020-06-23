Sahara dust and mozzie surge add to 2020 trouble

Sahara dust plume from space (photo by NOAA)

(CNS): Earthquakes, dump fires, a pandemic, and now a dust cloud from the Sahara Desert and a surge in mosquitoes are combining to make 2020 a pretty miserable year. While the dust plume stretching across the Caribbean will produce some pretty sunsets, it will also make life uncomfortable for those with respiratory problems. Meanwhile, a shortage of staff and other challenges at the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) have led to a surge in mosquitoes.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has advised that the Sahara dust plume now stretching across the Caribbean will support hazy conditions across the Cayman Islands over the next 24 hours.

But a warning from Public Health said the conditions could potentially increase symptoms in people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses. People suffering from these conditions are advised to stay inside as much as possible. If they have to venture out, they are urged to remain calm and contact their healthcare provider if they experience any difficulties.

Meanwhile, the MRCU is trying to get back on track as high tides and heavy rain have triggered a surge in mosquitoes. The unit has been actively larviciding but staffing issues during the COVID-19 lockdown have prevented it from operating at full capacity.

Battling the pest has been a struggle with the additional challenges of rains, tides and lack of full-time resources. MRCU planes have been spraying but the limit on flight hours for pilots shut down flights and the closure of the airport for work over the weekend also impacted the timetable.

Consequently, only 500 acres of wetland has been treated out of around 10,000 acres where mosquitoes breed.

MLA Alva Suckoo solicited the information from the MRCU because his Newlands constituency was one of many communities swamped with mosquitoes. He is also submitting a parliamentary question for the upcoming Legislative Assembly session to find out how dykes are now being used to control the mosquito population.

“I have noticed that the dykes have become overgrown and I suspect that the culverts used to allow the seawater to enter the dykes are also not functioning,” said Suckoo in a summary of what he has discovered about the current surge of mosquitoes.

“This discussion will hopefully provide some answers and opportunities to address this problem, as the dykes do provide a natural non-chemical solution for mosquito control,” he added.