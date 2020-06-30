‘We’ve been ripped off’ on gas prices

(CNS): The price of gas at the retail fuel pumps riled up several members of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, as they pressed the premier over what OfReg was doing to address the problem, given the dramatic fall in global oil prices this year. Chris Saunders (BTW) said, “We’ve been ripped off,” and everyone had figured that out. Several members said the public could see this and could not understand why the regulator is taking so long to realise it too.

Saunders was one of several opposition members who demanded that government address this persistent problem. Even as oil fell to zero dollars a barrel at one point this year, and taking into consideration the moving target of the so-called ‘lag’ between the purchase of fuel by the wholesalers and its arrival at the high street pumps, the price per gallon here has barely fallen below $4.

According to OfReg’s daily gas price tally, on Tuesday the cheapest regular gas in Cayman was still CI$3.82 per gallon, while the bio-fuel was CI$3.39.

Premier Alden McLaughlin was pressed by opposition members over the pump prices and the regulator’s apparent inaction, since it was formed to address this very matter over three years ago.

Responding to a question from Opposition Leader Arden McLean about what measures OfReg was taking to ensure the prices at the pump were fair when compared to current world prices, the premier said OfReg had launched an investigation into the slow reduction in prices at the pumps following the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while it had found that the price had fallen by 58 cents per gallon and one provider had plans to cut the price per gallon by another 15 cents during this time, he said that OfReg was not satisfied with the fall, given the precipitous decline in global prices and was making further inquiries.

McLaughlin said OfReg had given the fuel providers until 24 June to submit their explanations about why prices had not dropped more.

“The office will conduct its analysis and take appropriate action based on its findings,” he said, adding that the exercise was expected to be completed by the end of July. He confirmed that not all of the information required had been submitted by the suppliers, but as OfReg was still talking to one entity about it, no fines had been issued.

The length of time it was taking to address the issue frustrated some MLAs, who said the information was already available and everyone knew what the price of fuel was, so it was simply inexplicable why this had not been resolved.

Veteran MLA Anthony Eden (SAV) was outraged that it was taking so long to find out why Cayman was paying so much at the pumps.

“How can we take so long to find out what is happening? It just does not make sense,” he said, adding that the country needed to get rid of “this albatross”, referring to OfReg. He said that the regulator had consumed a lot of public cash without doing anything.

McLaughlin defended OfReg, which falls under his ministry, stating that it had to go through the proper process to get to the point where it would take action because if it did not, then whatever measures were imposed to help the consumer could be subject to challenge. The premier said the rule of law was the measuring stick that the country must follow.

Responding to a question from Saunders as to whether OfReg could set the price at the pumps, McLaughlin said there was no provision in the law that allowed OfReg to just fix a price. Describing it as the “nuclear option”, it was clear McLaughlin wanted to avoid price fixing.

But if that was the only solution then it would be considered, McLaughlin said. He added that he was going to take a closer look at what was going on because this was a perennial problem and government had to find a way to make things fairer for the consumer.

However, Saunders pressed government on what it intended to do when it was confirmed that “we’ve being ripped off”, because everyone had already figured that out, and how the people would get their money back.

But the premier said he did not want to “get ahead of ourselves” and the answers would “appear in the report” that OfReg was now working on.