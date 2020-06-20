Public sector front-line workers to get bonus

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Government employees who have been working on the front line since the COVID-19 pandemic curfews were put in place will be getting a bonus. Premier Alden McLaughlin announced Friday that public sector workers will get a one-off payment of at least $1,000 for the extra work during the lockdowns, with those who were at high risk and working with COVID-positive people getting an additional $500.

In a prepared statement at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, the premier outlined the work of public sector employees, the sacrifices they had made and the part they had played in keeping Cayman safe. He commended and thanked civil servants, describing many of the front-line government workers as “heroic”, before revealing the one-off payment for COVID responders in the public service.

“Government would like to recognise the remarkable effort by making a one-time honorarium payment for those who have borne the brunt of the COVID response,” McLaughlin said.

“Those public servants who helped to combat COVID-19 by delivering essential services during the height of the crisis will receive a one-off payment of $1,000. An additional payment of $500 will be made to those whose work in combatting the spread of the virus required them to work in the most hazardous conditions, including frequent contacts with high volumes of, or close contacts with, the persons known or suspected to be COVID positive,” he added.

Wishing it could be more, the premier said the money for this COVID bonus would come from the pre-existing government human resources budget as a result of savings made in some areas. He said the deputy governor and chief officers will manage the programme.

The premier gave a detailed review of how the government had navigated its way through the pandemic to this point and noted that it would not have been possible without the heroes on the front-line. He said that countries much larger that Cayman with greater resources and far more expertise have struggled to mount an effective response, as he commended the civil servants here that did manage to do what was necessary.

But he warned that, despite the suppression measure going down to level two, “we are not out of the woods yet”, as he urged government workers to keep up their good work keeping Cayman safe.

However, from Sunday morning at 4:30am, both the hard curfew and the shelter-in-place orders will be lifted. There will then be a new range of measures imposed regarding social distancing, gathering sizes, mask wearing and other protocols that will help people stay safe as society effectively reopens and many more people go back to work.

All of the new regulations are expected to be gazetted Friday night ahead of the move Sunday morning, 21 June, more three months after the lockdown, to Suppression Level 2.

See the full press briefing on CIGTV below: