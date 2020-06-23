PTU ignores bus complaints one year on

Public bus at the George Town depot

(CNS): A passenger who made several credible complaints and provided documented evidence about drivers on the local bus routes last June was ignored, given the runaround and generally dismissed by the Public Transport Unit (PTU). And despite recommendations from the ombudsman, who found the unit was at fault, neither the PTU management nor the Public Transport Board have given the complainant any information or apologised for the way she was treated.

A year after the passenger made her first complaints to the PTU about bus drivers texting behind the wheel, not going to their proper destination or following the routes, reversing down main roads to pick up passengers and dangerously overloading buses with people sitting on the floor, she is still no wiser about what, if anything, has been done to address such behaviour.

The complainant said that after she filed her complaint, the PTU appears to have given her name to the drivers in question, who began victimizing and insulting her, refusing to allow her on the bus, or when they did refusing to let her get off at her requested locations.

But it took the PTU almost six months to answer the complaints at all. When they did, they put the passenger through an onerous process to file the complaints again and also asked irrelevant questions, such as whether or not the complainant was a work permit holder.

She complained to the Ministry of District Administration, Tourism and Transport (DATT), which is responsible for the PTU but still got nowhere. Claims were made that the complaints had been investigated but officials gave her no information, so she took the case to the Office of the Ombudsman, who found in favour of the complainant, informing her of this in a letter dated 11 June.

But to this day the passenger still has no idea what happened to her complaints or why she was treated so poorly.

The ombudsman’s office found the PTU’s behaviour amounted to maladministration and a breach of the law on three grounds. This included an unreasonable delay in handling the complaints, inefficient, bad or improper administration and a failure to outline the outcome of the complaints.

But although Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston found maladministration and issued various recommendations and directives to the unit, nothing has changed.

Hermiston told CNS that the aim is to resolve complaints in a constructive manner and help government agencies improve their systems, but there are no consequences for poor behaviour. She explained that while her office has extensive powers of investigation, it has no power to punish rogue departments.

“The Complaints Law provides for mediation of complaints but where a mutually agreeable solution cannot be reached, the ombudsman is limited to providing recommendations for improvement,” she said. “The ombudsman has no power of coercion and no power of enforcement.”

Hermiston said that the office does, however, employ “soft” pressure to get the recommendations adopted. She also noted that the office makes an annual report to the Legislative Assembly and can draw its attention to any difficulties.

“Ultimately, it is in the hands of the legislature to decide how to handle any lack of cooperation,” she said, noting that in general there is a great deal of cooperation from the civil service.

But the Public Transport Unit does not appear to have been cooperative.

The ombudsman failed to have the issue resolved via mediation. She opened an official investigation in February this year and when it was over, Hermiston supported all of the passenger’s complaints and documented them in a final letter about the case almost two weeks ago.

Supporting the complaint that there was no guidance for filing complaints, Hermiston said she had recommended that a complaints process be established that is clear, well documented and simple to complete and that the Public Transport Unit website is updated with accurate information about the complaints process.

Currently, there is no link on the website at all for complaints.

The ombudsman also found that the complaint was delayed without good reason and the process the passenger was required to follow was overly complicated and bureaucratic.

“Your ‘well written complaint’ should have been accepted and addressed without any additional requirements, particularly because no written complaints process was in place,” Hermiston said in her conclusion of the case.

Noting that she supported the complaint about how long it took the PTU to respond, she added, “Complaints should be acknowledged within days of receipt, not weeks.”

Hermiston directed the PTB to provide the passenger with written decisions including adequate reasons about her complaints adding, “I also believe that you deserve an apology and have conveyed this to the chief officer.”

However the passenger told CNS that she has received neither.

Meanwhile, Hermiston said this week that her office was aware of previous issues with the PTU, made before the ombudsman’s office was established, when hundreds of complains were released via the Freedom of Information Law. She said that more recently her office had dealt with only a few issues relating to the PTU and its board, which had been resolved.

But the ombudsman explained again that her powers are limited and change takes time.

“We have no power to make orders or to impose consequences,” she said. “We seek to resolve individual complaints and make recommendations to improve the overall system for the benefit of everyone. Systemic changes take time and require buy-in and commitment from within. Our role is to convince the civil service to make changes and improvements.”

Hermiston said the best way to do this is through constructive criticism and feedback.

“We are a watchdog, not an attack dog,” she said. “We need to convince government, and the wider public, that real change is needed. We believe steady, sustained efforts to follow through on recommendations that will ensure improvements in public administration are the most productive use of our powers, and most reflective of the role of this office,” she added.