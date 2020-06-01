Private sector bearing the brunt of pain

Our colonial history refers to public sector workers as “servants”. While this has discriminatory undertones, it has largely been culturally accepted that public sector workers are servants of the people. I think a conversation is justified when I, as a private individual (the people), can be sent home without pay by my organisation because they have no requirements for my services at this time, but those who are paid by my taxes are home on full pay, in some cases delivering no services at all, even as the government heads for a ballooning deficit.

I think it should be discussed why mini-marts, fuel stations and liquor store workers are told they are essential and expected to operate for the good of the public (notwithstanding the threat of a virus), but postal workers are allowed to cower at home for weeks on full pay because they find it too risky to put mail in mailboxes.

Whilst it is agreed that some services can be delivered remotely, if you are a customer service representative at the licensing department, immigration or the turtle farm, do pray tell how you are delivering services from your dining room table?

For weeks, the government was unable to find a workaround to pay a private service provider (school bus operators) for services it did not receive. Consequently, bus wardens went without pay.

Yet, the premier was crystal clear that no public servant will lose their job, have their salaries reduced or be allowed to compromise their retirement savings by withdrawing from their pension funds. The same applies to ministers of government and members of the Legislative Assembly.

This even in the face of the dire financial outlook read out by the minister of finance and the looming potential for $500 million in additional debt, which will take us another generation to repay.

Why are public sector workers sacred cows? Why am I stuck in traffic every morning because the government cannot afford infrastructure? Why will I not be able to retire because the 10% of my basic income contributed to pension will never be enough?

Why will I have to move in my old age because I will not be able to afford local healthcare? Why am I being asked to pay over a billion dollars to afford the privilege of lifetime non-deductible healthcare for public sector workers and their dependents during retirement?

The present scenario is this: I am unemployed without income. I must now go to “my servants” to ask them for a little $150 assistance while they enjoy full pay on my taxes (even though hundreds are literally sitting home doing nothing). The country cannot afford this, but that doesn’t matter; our leaders are willing to borrow up to $500 million so the status quo for public workers are not disturbed. How can this be?

How will “the people” be looked after in the hard months of this crisis which looms ahead? Will all our national resources be spent supporting an unsustainable public service while we drown in debt and our economy crashes?

When are we going to address the unfair privilege of the public sector? When will the taxes on the private sector to pay for this privilege abate? Is it when there are people in the streets of George Town? Or will we take an opportunity to address these issues now and avoid a boiling point?

The unjust treatment of the people by those in power must not be allowed to reach a point of crisis. And no, Mr Premier, it is not a question of “how does making civil servants poorer benefit the economy?”, it is a recognition that we are in this for the long haul and we will need teachers, healthcare workers, law enforcement, garbage collection, real financial assistance, and other critical services to be sustainable.

We cannot maintain the current burn rate of the public purse because it is politically unpopular to lay off or reduce salaries for public sector workers (even those who are not delivering services to the public).

If I have to forget my years of education to go look for a construction job in the “new economy”, I call on the government to either call back public sector workers to resume full services, or temporarily layoff/reduce payments to those individuals who are getting paid for doing nothing.