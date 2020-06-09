Premier dismisses status delay concerns

(CNS): A growing number of long-term residents here are worried they could miss the chance to vote next year because of delays in the Caymanian status application process due to the pandemic. However, the concerns have been dismissed by the premier. The Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board has not met since the COVID-19 lockdown began, even via Zoom, because much of the work this board does depends on paper files that are not accessible.

As a result, people who made applications to become Caymanian, after being residents for the requisite 15 years, before the coronavirus struck are now worried that their cases may not be heard in time for them to register to vote, as would have been the case if the virus had not shut everything down.

With the election now set for May, and given the time lag between voter registration and making it on to the actual electoral roll, these new Caymanians will need to register to vote before the end of the year. And while that may be six months away, people remain concern that a backlog could develop if this board remains unable to meet, in which case they might well miss the deadline .

But McLaughlin dismissed the issue at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, stating that there was still plenty of time.

“I think fears about missing the deadline for registering for the election are a bit exaggerated,” he said, noting that it was still almost a year away. “There will be multiple opportunities between now and then to register.”

However, McLaughlin said that government is working on getting the boards up and running and he was aware of the concerns people had over the delay in hearing status cases. But premier said there were many millions of dollars in outstanding PR fees, which he urged people to pay, noting that applicants will not get status if those fees are not paid.