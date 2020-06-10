Premier defends focus on tourism support
(CNS): The government is giving direct assistance to Caymanians who worked in tourism before the COVID-19 pandemic struck because the sector “has crashed”, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Tuesday. As the most challenged sector, it was “right and proper that the government should focus on trying to assist people” with no work or any possibility of work, he said as he justified singling out tourism for greater help.
Despite repeated claims from the public that they are waiting weeks for their applications to be acknowledged, let alone processed, by the Needs Assessment Unit, the premier said it was there to help people who were out of work in other sectors. He dismissed the idea that the NAU was not helping, stating that it was assisting some 10,000 people by one means or another.
McLaughlin said the direct assistance for the tourism sector was not the only thing government was doing to try to help rebuild the economy, including measures to provide significant financial assistance to businesses. The premier said that if businesses cannot operate, then they cannot employ people.
“Government is of limited means. We simply cannot afford to pay salaries to every single person that is unemployed. Even what we are doing for tourism workers… is very small,” he said. “We are very conscious that we can’t fix everything but we certainly are doing everything that we can.”
The premier said he was expecting that people would begin receiving money from their pensions soon given that some 20,000 applications have been made, which would help.
“We are driving really hard to get the various elements of the economy moving again,” McLaughlin said, as he noted that the restrictions were beginning to end and construction was helping to boost the economy. he said that government would continue to support economy where it could to “get us through these very difficult times” until the borders could open again.
Perhaps they should contribute a little more to battered wives as well?
And don’t forget the battered ladies in bars!
Early campaigning….what a bunch.
This is pure madness.
CNS, you should put in a FOI request for statistics from the government’s employee Time Reporting System (TRS).
TRS is where every government employee is required to record, in 15-minute intervals and in various broad activity categories, what they do every day. It would be interesting to see what some government employees have been recording in this system during lock down especially in areas where it would be impossible to “work from home”. For example, the Premier was surprised to find out birth certificates were not being issued by government…what were these employees doing all this time? Were they re-purposed? I doubt it.
This would make a great audit for the Auditor General…just what value has the public got from all the public servants having a jolly at home? At the very least, salaries should have been temporarily cut by 25% and that money used to help others who have zero…yes, zero. And yes, the MLA’s should absolutely have taken a temporary pay-cut…Honourable my a$$.
So, the government has tons of cash to waste on people doing nothing (OK, a couple people made themselves useful) and then has the gall to say they can barely help anyone else, what a laugh. An even bigger laugh is the one time $150 food voucher for work permit holders who, through no fault of their own, don’t have a job and have no way to leave the island even if they have money to do so. What a kick in the teeth! Expat lives matter. While they can still breath, they can barely ear, Sir.
Eat* They can barely eat! Typos…
The George Town Post Office is closed, whilst this morning there were 40 people lined up outside the Airport Post Office, when I went to buy a book of 25c stamps. This is madness for the public, get them all working.
“We simply cannot afford to pay salaries to every single person that is unemployed”..however we can pay salaries to those overemployed….namely me and my felllow greedy lil mla’s.