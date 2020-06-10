Premier defends focus on tourism support

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): The government is giving direct assistance to Caymanians who worked in tourism before the COVID-19 pandemic struck because the sector “has crashed”, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Tuesday. As the most challenged sector, it was “right and proper that the government should focus on trying to assist people” with no work or any possibility of work, he said as he justified singling out tourism for greater help.

Despite repeated claims from the public that they are waiting weeks for their applications to be acknowledged, let alone processed, by the Needs Assessment Unit, the premier said it was there to help people who were out of work in other sectors. He dismissed the idea that the NAU was not helping, stating that it was assisting some 10,000 people by one means or another.

McLaughlin said the direct assistance for the tourism sector was not the only thing government was doing to try to help rebuild the economy, including measures to provide significant financial assistance to businesses. The premier said that if businesses cannot operate, then they cannot employ people.

“Government is of limited means. We simply cannot afford to pay salaries to every single person that is unemployed. Even what we are doing for tourism workers… is very small,” he said. “We are very conscious that we can’t fix everything but we certainly are doing everything that we can.”

The premier said he was expecting that people would begin receiving money from their pensions soon given that some 20,000 applications have been made, which would help.

“We are driving really hard to get the various elements of the economy moving again,” McLaughlin said, as he noted that the restrictions were beginning to end and construction was helping to boost the economy. he said that government would continue to support economy where it could to “get us through these very difficult times” until the borders could open again.