Premier changes message on bar rule beaches
(CNS): Just a few days after Premier Alden McLaughlin said that there was no specific plan in place for police to enforce social distancing in bars, on Friday he issued a warning that checks are now in place and licences are at risk if rules on social distancing over COVID-19 are not followed. McLaughlin said that the spikes in the US, especially Texas, were driven by people congregating in bars.
On Tuesday the premier said that people had to take responsibility for what they were doing and dismissed the idea of police going into bars and restaurants to measure how far apart people were.
But on Friday the premier delivered a different message, which came from the Liquor Licensing Board (LLB). He said that there had been a lack of compliance to the rules and breaches of licensing conditions since bars and restaurants had reopened.
“There have been numerous reports and complaints, in particular about the local bars and several other ‘hot spots’ on the Seven Mile Beach,” McLaughlin said. “It would seem that these establishments are under the impression that Curfew Time approval exempted them from adhering to all laws, including the Public Health Law.”
He said the situation not only creates a public health risk but also a safety risk for both police officers and the DCI trade officers, who would now be carrying out routine checks to identify breaches.
Those not following the rules will be reported to the LLB, which has said that all licence holders must continue to comply with the Liquor Licensing Law and Music and Dancing (Control) Law, as well as the Public Health Law, and warned that bar and restaurant owners should be vigilant over the spread of the virus.
“I implore you to act responsibly to continue to socially distance, wear a mask or cloth face covering in public and maintain respiratory protocols,” the premier added.
See the relevant press briefings on CIGTV below. The first (left) from Tuesday, 23 June, is set to start where the premier said there would be no checks. The second (right) is set to start where he explains why there would now be checks.
Just call off your henchmen! We’ll be just fine!
What do you think was going to happen, especially at the bars!! When you are consuming alcohol, you get impaired; no social distancing, no rules, or anything apply to you then. I don’t see why alcohol is such a big deal. Do we have that many alcoholics on the islands that only the liquor stores were the only ones allowed open as an essential service, when even the smaller convenient stores had to be closed. Alcohol over food, hmm, go figure. I said this all along, if the bars open this is a sure way for the virus to spread!!!
Well, since the Liquor Board says there are breaches taking place, lets hope those that are making checks consists of their liquor inspectors who have been absent on the bar/nightclub for quite some time. I often wonder what these individuals are getting paid to do. It is not only now that liquor license holders have not been adhering to the law; this has been happening since this board became a joke some years ago.
And yet the photo of the big new Committee in the Compass shows everyone sitting close together and not a mask in sight. Practice what you preach!
Good. Roll back the eased restrictions if they don’t comply!
It’s not just bars. At SMB public beach yesterday people were jammed pack partying in those cabanas. In one particular cabana there were at least 25 drinking and eating, plus all the other people with the same party that were hanging around outside. What’s the point of social distancing in a bar or restaurant when you can go to the beach To have a party with no restrictions. And before anyone jumps on me, the solution is NOT to close the beaches but to enforce the existing law (which, contrary to the assertion of the police, is really not rocket science)
Alcohol, a toxic liquid which causes one to throw up before overdosing and contributes to countless DUI crashes, is an essential product during a Pandemic.
However god forbid I grow medical cannabis on my land instead of importing the marked up oil from places that have legalized..