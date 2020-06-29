Premier changes message on bar rule beaches

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Just a few days after Premier Alden McLaughlin said that there was no specific plan in place for police to enforce social distancing in bars, on Friday he issued a warning that checks are now in place and licences are at risk if rules on social distancing over COVID-19 are not followed. McLaughlin said that the spikes in the US, especially Texas, were driven by people congregating in bars.

On Tuesday the premier said that people had to take responsibility for what they were doing and dismissed the idea of police going into bars and restaurants to measure how far apart people were.

But on Friday the premier delivered a different message, which came from the Liquor Licensing Board (LLB). He said that there had been a lack of compliance to the rules and breaches of licensing conditions since bars and restaurants had reopened.

“There have been numerous reports and complaints, in particular about the local bars and several other ‘hot spots’ on the Seven Mile Beach,” McLaughlin said. “It would seem that these establishments are under the impression that Curfew Time approval exempted them from adhering to all laws, including the Public Health Law.”

He said the situation not only creates a public health risk but also a safety risk for both police officers and the DCI trade officers, who would now be carrying out routine checks to identify breaches.

Those not following the rules will be reported to the LLB, which has said that all licence holders must continue to comply with the Liquor Licensing Law and Music and Dancing (Control) Law, as well as the Public Health Law, and warned that bar and restaurant owners should be vigilant over the spread of the virus.

“I implore you to act responsibly to continue to socially distance, wear a mask or cloth face covering in public and maintain respiratory protocols,” the premier added.