Population had grown to nearly 70,000

(CNS): Cayman’s unemployment rate increased in October last year, even when the population and workforce were both at an all-time high, according to the 2019 Fall Labour Force Survey (LFS). The report, undertaken before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, reveals that the population was just short of 70,000 and the workforce had reached almost 50,000. However, the number of jobless Caymanians grew by over 200.

The actual unemployment rate today, in the midst of the pandemic, has not been calculated, but The Cayman Islands’ Economic Assessment and Stimulus Plan, published by the ESO in May, estimates that among local workers it could climb as high as 20% this year, depending on how well the stimulus measures work.

Given the current circumstances, the latest workforce survey is now less relevant but it gives a glimpse of where Cayman was headed last October before COVID-19 reached the islands six months later. Despite the growth in the population and the number of people working, the report shows that the trend was not necessarily benefitting Caymanians.

The population was 69,914, having grown by 6.2% since October 2018, while the workforce grew by 6.3% to reach 49,089. Despite this, the local unemployment rate was 5.6% after more than 200 Caymanians were added to the local jobless tally, which reached of over 1,200.

Allowing for a margin of error, the ESO found that there could have been more than 25,000 work permit holders in addition to permanent residents and those working by operation of the law.

Compared to the survey taken in the autumn of 2018, the Caymanian population rose by 1.8% to 37,363, while the non-Caymanian population grew by 10.5% to 25,596 and the number of permanent residents grew by 17.1%, adding more than 1,000 for a total of 6,955.

However, the population now is estimated to have dropped to just under 59,400 since Cayman’s first positive case was confirmed on 13 March. Between 15 March and 22 March, when Owen Roberts International Airport was closed, 12,574 people left the islands and 4,003 people returned, leaving a net difference of 8,571, according to figures from Customs and Border Control.

Wesley Howell, the chief officer in the ministry responsible for immigration, said this week that by 15 June, a further 2,548 people had left and another 577 had returned.