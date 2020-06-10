Plans for COVID-proof elections in the works

(CNS): The supervisor of elections has said that he is hoping the May 2021 General Election will be carried out in the normal manner but the Elections Office is developing a contingency plan just in case. With the national ballot more than 11 months away, everyone is optimistic that by then COVID-19 will no longer be dominating our lives and even eliminated from Cayman.

Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell told CNS that contingency plans included modifications for social distancing if it becomes necessary.

In the meantime, the Elections Office is expected to reopen this week to allow people to begin registering again.

However, the voter drive for 2021 will be conducted differently this year. Howell said that elections staff will not be going door to door, but will be heavily relying on social media, internet adverts as well as traditional media, public service announcements and radio ads.

“It is notable that during the run-up to general elections, potential candidates and their teams typically conduct heavy canvassing for new voters and encourage persons who are eligible to register,” Howell added. He pointed out that the aim to get all those who are eligible to join the voter roll will not be neglected.

As of 1 April the Official Register of Electors stood at 21,800 voters, but this figure is set to rise to 21,824 in the July list, which is currently under review. However, now that an election date has been set, there is likely to be a spike in new voters over the next period of registration for the 1 October list.

Given the time lag between each new register, anyone wanting to vote on 26 May 2021 will need to make the 1 April 2021 roll, the deadline for which is the 1 January next year.