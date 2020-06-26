Pile-up as traffic chaos returns

(CNS): Despite the opportunity to improve the situation provided by the COVID-19 re-set, the chaotic traffic on Cayman’s roads before the pandemic appears to be back just one week into the re-opening of the economy. This was illustrated by a three-car pile-up on Friday morning on Shamrock Road, near Agricola Drive in Lower Valley. All those involved in the crash were taken to hospital, police said.

All three drivers are suffering non-life-threatening injuries after the collision, which happened at around 9:30am. The RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit is now investigating the crash, which is one of hundreds that have now taken place since lockdown.

Police have expressed significant concerns about the behaviour of drivers as people return to the road. Last Friday Police Commissioner Derek Byrne revealed his concerns about speeding drivers and that over 500 speeding tickets had been issued by police over the previous ten days.

The circumstances of this collision are currently under police investigation.