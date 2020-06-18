Pension boss justifies withdrawal fees

Amy Wolliston (far right) answers questions at Public Accounts Committee, 17 June

(CNS): Varying fees being charged by private sector pension funds to people accessing their cash to help them weather the COVID-19 economic collapse, in line with the recent change to the law, were defended by government’s pensions boss on Wednesday. Concerns have been raised that some pension administrators are taking advantage of members by charging as much as $150 for them to withdraw from their accounts at a time when some people are truly desperate.

When she appeared as a witness before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, Amy Wolliston, the deputy director for pensions at the Department of Labour and Pensions, justified some of the fees, despite being the sector’s regulator.

She said that if the pension companies did not charge the fees, the cost of calculating and administering tens of thousands of withdrawals would fall on the members in the plan that have opted not to take cash from their funds.

However, Wolliston said that not all of the pension companies were charging a fee and the ones that were ranged from $25 to $100. After MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) indicated that some of his constituents were being charged as much as $150, the pension director asked for the details of which company was charging so much.

PAC Chair Ezzard Miller asked why the pension companies were allowed to charge fees at all, since the law does not provide for this. However, Wolliston said there was nothing to prohibit the fees in the new 2020 amendment to the Pensions Law, as she went on to defend the charges.

She said the original law allows pension providers to charge “reasonable” fees for work like this.

“If the administrator does not charge the people who are taking the withdrawal, what will end up happening is the people who have chosen not to take a withdrawal will end up paying the cost for everyone,” she said.

Wolliston said that there would be costs, such as hiring extra staff and cashing in securities, that the pension companies must either absorb, as some are doing, or charge someone the fees and it was not fair to charge those not taking out cash.

Miller pointed out that the pension companies already charge a significant amount of annual administration fees to included all activities and the withdrawals are just another part of administering a fund.

Wolliston argued that this was a new element to the law and the volume of more than 20,000 applications was never anticipated. “In fairness to the administrators, it is a lot of work on their part,” she said.

But Miller pointed out that for the year before and the years before that, the pension administrators got their fees for doing nothing.

Government amended the law in April to enable all private sector workers with a pension account to withdraw up to $10,000 in a lump sum and then in addition 25% of any remaining balance.

Applications are now being dealt with but there are reports that there is considerable inequity among companies regarding how they are handing the payout. While one leading firm is already making payments, others have not even acknowledged applications.