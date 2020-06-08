Parents petition gov’t to let kids be together

(CNS): An online petition started by local parents on Friday pleading with government to allow children to play together again had collected 1,645 signatures by 4:30pm Monday. The originator of the petition told CNS that many parents are really concerned that their kids are suffering significantly as a result of the lockdown, and given the current numbers of positive COVID-19 cases it should be safe to let children be together, at least in small groups.

The organiser, who is a working mother in the legal profession who did not want to be named for this article, said she had launched the online petition because, like her, there were hundreds of parents who believe that the lockdown is having a worse impact on their kids’ health than the virus itself is having on our community. But government has ignored this issue throughout the management of the pandemic, she said.

“We have no end in sight or confirmed opening of schools and early learning centres,” the organiser said, adding that it was wrong that children were not allowed to play with other kids in the safety of their outdoor yards now things were beginning to open up.

“The government’s response has not been well explained or justified. With the test result numbers the way they have been and some other restrictions being lifted, there is no reason why parents should now not be given the opportunity to decide what is safe and best for their kids.”

The petition creator also told CNS that she has organised a panel of parents who want to sit down with government and discuss how small social bubbles, carefully thought-out camps or even summer schools could be organised in a safe way to enable their children to get back with other kids.

Worried about the amount of screen-time children have had, given the combination of online schooling, watching TV and playing games, the parents all feel that it’s time to let the kids out.

The issue of childcare also remains a major problem for many parents who would have had the opportunity to return to work but have been hampered by the lack of childcare provision.

However, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said on a number of occasions that children are good vectors for the disease, and because they find it very difficult not to approach and touch people, it is very hard for them to maintain socially distancing.

McLaughlin has also said that gatherings in homes remain prohibited. But up to six people from different households can meet for exercise or at an outdoor restaurant, so there is now some limited opportunity for parents to bring kids to each other. But play dates at homes even outside are not allowed, while school and childcare facilities are not scheduled to open before the end of August.