Over 400 speeders clocked in two weeks

RCIPS officers working at night during hard curfew

(CNS): Over the two week period between 15 and 29 May, police issued 404 speeding tickets. As traffic has begun to increase, police clocked some rogue drivers doing more than 100mph, even though the top speed anywhere in Cayman is only 50mph. Speaking at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said speeding drivers are a major concern for the community here.

Many of these excessive speeders are being netted on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, Shamrock Road and along South Sound Road, Byrne noted.

“I remind all road users that speeding is a major contributing factor to serious injury and fatal traffic accidents,” he said.

The traffic problem for Cayman has continued for the traffic unit despite the curfew. Superintendent Adrian Seales said last week on a CIGTV video (see below) that at least one third of the registered vehicles here are now back on the road, as recorded by the number plate recognition system.

There have also been dozens of crashes during the curfew, including several very serious smashes, and in most cases speed was the cause.

The penalties begin with tickets and immediate fines of $20 for every mile per hour over the speed limit. However, drivers who are excessively over the limit can expect to pay a $500 fine and lose their licence for at least six months.

Despite the fines and an increase in speed-detection checkpoints across Grand Cayman, drivers continue to speed, putting their own and other drivers’ lives in danger.