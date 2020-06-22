Over 3,500 permits processed during lockdown

Jeremy Scott

(CNS): Since the government agency dealing with work permits and labour issues closed down in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and boards stopped meeting, administrators still reviewed 3,577 permits remotely. But Jeremy Scott, the managing director of WORC, said changes to the law have enhanced the tracking of local job applicants, giving them more assurance that their applications will be properly reviewed before permits are issued.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Scott said that WORC is doing more to help local people find work through support and training, such as Passport2Sucess and the Ready2Work initiatives.

The new requirement for all jobs to be advertised through WORC (Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman) means that its online system, JobsCayman, has now become the central hub for all vacancies where employers are seeking a permit. Scott said that 1,355 job seekers and 1,097 employers have registered on the site and 1,697 jobs have been posted to date.

Scott said that, given the suspected level of unemployment in Cayman since the COVID-19 lockdown and the downturn in the economy, the numbers were lower than people might expect. But he said there had been a significant number of people signing up in the last few months, especially since the law was changed to require all jobs to go through the portal.

He said there had only been three of four cases so far where employers made use of the exemptions provision in the law to bypass the need to place their vacancies with WORC for two weeks before their permits can be considered. He said these were all for key specialist professionals confined to the financial services sector.

Meanwhile, Scott said that complaints had begun to come into the office from local job seekers who believe their applications had been overlooked and permits had been granted. He did not have an exact figure on Friday, but he said he was aware of applications that have been denied since the complaints department was established around a month ago because of the “visible viability of Caymanians candidates”.

At this point the only way to see the vacancies on offer is to register on the site. Officials confirmed that they are looking into more open access but this is not a service WORC is offering yet.

WORC’s business operations manager, Kyle McLean, also accepted that people had struggled to navigate the WORC site but they were making improvements and anyone who needed help should contact them, as a customer care team was on hand to help.

The creation of work and changes to the immigration law are meant to help enforce the longstanding ‘Caymanians first’ policy, which many people believe employers have become adept at avoiding.

The aim is to ensure all jobs where a permit is being sought by an employer are posted in one place on the government site, allowing all registered job seekers to see most of the vacancies available across the country at any given time.

The system is designed to allow for follow-up if a Caymanian applies for the job. If the position is not given to a qualified local person, employers will need to explain why before a permit is issued, creating greater transparency.

Following the easing of restrictions and the lifting of the curfews imposed in the face of the coronavirus health crisis, WORC is gradually getting back into its office in George Town at the Apollo Building. Scott also confirmed that all relevant boards are now meeting again.