Over 3,500 permits processed during lockdown
(CNS): Since the government agency dealing with work permits and labour issues closed down in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and boards stopped meeting, administrators still reviewed 3,577 permits remotely. But Jeremy Scott, the managing director of WORC, said changes to the law have enhanced the tracking of local job applicants, giving them more assurance that their applications will be properly reviewed before permits are issued.
Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Scott said that WORC is doing more to help local people find work through support and training, such as Passport2Sucess and the Ready2Work initiatives.
The new requirement for all jobs to be advertised through WORC (Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman) means that its online system, JobsCayman, has now become the central hub for all vacancies where employers are seeking a permit. Scott said that 1,355 job seekers and 1,097 employers have registered on the site and 1,697 jobs have been posted to date.
Scott said that, given the suspected level of unemployment in Cayman since the COVID-19 lockdown and the downturn in the economy, the numbers were lower than people might expect. But he said there had been a significant number of people signing up in the last few months, especially since the law was changed to require all jobs to go through the portal.
He said there had only been three of four cases so far where employers made use of the exemptions provision in the law to bypass the need to place their vacancies with WORC for two weeks before their permits can be considered. He said these were all for key specialist professionals confined to the financial services sector.
Meanwhile, Scott said that complaints had begun to come into the office from local job seekers who believe their applications had been overlooked and permits had been granted. He did not have an exact figure on Friday, but he said he was aware of applications that have been denied since the complaints department was established around a month ago because of the “visible viability of Caymanians candidates”.
At this point the only way to see the vacancies on offer is to register on the site. Officials confirmed that they are looking into more open access but this is not a service WORC is offering yet.
WORC’s business operations manager, Kyle McLean, also accepted that people had struggled to navigate the WORC site but they were making improvements and anyone who needed help should contact them, as a customer care team was on hand to help.
The creation of work and changes to the immigration law are meant to help enforce the longstanding ‘Caymanians first’ policy, which many people believe employers have become adept at avoiding.
The aim is to ensure all jobs where a permit is being sought by an employer are posted in one place on the government site, allowing all registered job seekers to see most of the vacancies available across the country at any given time.
The system is designed to allow for follow-up if a Caymanian applies for the job. If the position is not given to a qualified local person, employers will need to explain why before a permit is issued, creating greater transparency.
Following the easing of restrictions and the lifting of the curfews imposed in the face of the coronavirus health crisis, WORC is gradually getting back into its office in George Town at the Apollo Building. Scott also confirmed that all relevant boards are now meeting again.
Way to pump out those permits…to hell with real Caymanians.
I am an employer, can’t look at available people on the worc website just get a 404 error.
PLEASE FIX, so fed up with a new system every 5 mins but the sites not working and its harder and harder just to look for new people.
Well I’m not sure how well WORC will work. I’m still seeing jobs advertised overseas on glass fire and indeed for jobs in Cayman not on WORC. Jobs being advertised on local recruitment agencies websites not on WORC. Jobs on websites in the U.K. and USA not on WORC. I’m afraid unless there is legislation brought in with teeth nothing changes.
We have legislation with teeth. We just refuse to enforce it.
How many civil service jobs are listed. The Jobs Cayman website is ridiculous, there are all sorts of bureaucratic requirements but nowhere do I see a list of jobs.
How many permits were processed in 2018, 2019..? Can we get additional stats before the knee-jerk begins?
Twice as many as the ESO says. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess.
It would be a serious breach of protocol if these permits went to people who are no longer here.This is why I have commented several times lately that Caymanians must be given the chance to fill the many places that must be open now that so many have left the island and still more leaving over the next few weeks.Having said that Caymanians MUST step up to the plate and be willing to work hard at what jobs they secure and get as much training as possible.This virus MAY have handed a lifeline to the many without jobs.I ask you to grab the chance NOW.
That partially depends on whether some law firms are allowed to continue to be exempt from the laws of the Cayman Islands, or not. It is not as simple as stepping up (even with the right education and work ethic). Many very capable Caymanians have tried, and struck out.