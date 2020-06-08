Over 100 local people come through COVID-19

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Health City

(CNS): Another seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, all of whom are asymptomatic. And despite the growing number of cases in the Cayman Islands, 102 people have now acquired but recovered from the virus, most with few adverse effects. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Monday in a short release that the six of the latest positive cases were picked up in the screening process.

The seventh sample was taken from a returning traveller who is already in quarantine. Contact tracing is now underway for these latest cases, which were part of a batch of 786 tests, the rest of which were negative.

The screen testing has now taken samples from 14,733 people and a total of 171 people have been positive since the first confirmed case on the island in March. That first patient, who was brought here from a cruise ship for emergency medical treatment, has been the only fatality here during the pandemic.

Now 102 people are fully recovered leaving 68 active cases; only one person has symptoms but has not been admitted to hospital. No one has been admitted to hospital in relation to the coronavirus since mid-April.

One of the six positive cases reported on Monday was an employee of CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank, which said its Main Street office building was cleaned over the weekend. The sample was one of 82 taken from the bank so far and is the only positive case there. Management said they were in contact with the staff member, who is now self-isolating at home and “receiving all the necessary support”.

CIBC’s Managing Director for Cayman Operating Company, Mark McIntyre, said the testing programme is an ongoing process.

“We assure both our staff and our clients that the safety of staff, clients and the community will continue to be paramount in our minds and we will remain in full compliance with any HSA directives,” he said, adding that the bank continues to implement and enforce a number of safety measures and protocols daily to keep everyone on site safe.