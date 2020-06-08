Over 100 local people come through COVID-19
(CNS): Another seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, all of whom are asymptomatic. And despite the growing number of cases in the Cayman Islands, 102 people have now acquired but recovered from the virus, most with few adverse effects. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Monday in a short release that the six of the latest positive cases were picked up in the screening process.
The seventh sample was taken from a returning traveller who is already in quarantine. Contact tracing is now underway for these latest cases, which were part of a batch of 786 tests, the rest of which were negative.
The screen testing has now taken samples from 14,733 people and a total of 171 people have been positive since the first confirmed case on the island in March. That first patient, who was brought here from a cruise ship for emergency medical treatment, has been the only fatality here during the pandemic.
Now 102 people are fully recovered leaving 68 active cases; only one person has symptoms but has not been admitted to hospital. No one has been admitted to hospital in relation to the coronavirus since mid-April.
One of the six positive cases reported on Monday was an employee of CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank, which said its Main Street office building was cleaned over the weekend. The sample was one of 82 taken from the bank so far and is the only positive case there. Management said they were in contact with the staff member, who is now self-isolating at home and “receiving all the necessary support”.
CIBC’s Managing Director for Cayman Operating Company, Mark McIntyre, said the testing programme is an ongoing process.
“We assure both our staff and our clients that the safety of staff, clients and the community will continue to be paramount in our minds and we will remain in full compliance with any HSA directives,” he said, adding that the bank continues to implement and enforce a number of safety measures and protocols daily to keep everyone on site safe.
Category: Health, health and safety
(CNN)The spread of Covid-19 by someone who is not showing symptoms appears to be rare, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for coronavirus response and head of the emerging diseases and zoonoses unit, said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday.
See full article here https://edition.cnn.com/2020/06/08/health/coronavirus-asymptomatic-spread-who-bn/index.html
“Asymptomatic Transmission Is ‘Very Rare’: WHO (3:23 p.m. NY)
Transmission of the coronavirus by people who aren’t showing symptoms is “very rare,” the World Health Organization said Monday, contradicting speculation by public health officials and researchers that the disease was being spread by people who weren’t showing signs of illness”.
This was today’s statement from the WHO. I seriously hope that Cayman (with greater than 90% asymptomatic spread) is not taking their medical advise from the WHO.
Why don’t we test people for red blood cells next? Everyone will be positive and we can get the wrecking balls out.
Positive has become a negative word. How about we say these people are negative for Covid disease and reopen our damn economy?
Yet still no plan.
And another group of tests well within the expected false positive rate for the PCR tests over the weekend, but the government infographics are listing these as “confirmed cases” in their infographics, so i commend all involved in a brilliant example of government efficiency in that they are able to determine the test results, ship samples across the Caribbean over the weekend to CARPHA (despite the airport being closed) and get confirmation of the result by 5pm Monday!
Of course they could just be lying to us, but why would they do that??
Too many people are unable to detect the sarcasm in this post… in any case, well done
So no one is hospitalized still? 6 weeks later and we are at level wtf. We need a plan for kids to go back to school.
WHO say it is virtually impossible for an asymptomatic person to spread the virus. Jon Jon – please read
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/08/asymptomatic-coronavirus-patients-arent-spreading-new-infections-who-says.html
Read ha ha some of the words have more than three letters
And no pictures
Wha – read !
Let me ride a iguana with me mask on bro.