One COVID-19 positive added as active cases fall

(CNS): Just one positive case of COVID-19 turned up in Wednesday’s batch of 451 screen test samples, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported, bringing the tally to 196 confirmed cases in Cayman of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, another 15 people who had previously tested positive were given the all clear, leaving just 26 active cases here now, all of which are asymptomatic.

In the last three days public health officials have processed 1,363 tests and found just one positive sample, and that patient’s contacts are now being traced. To date 21,733 samples have been tested.

Government remains confident that the strategies it has adopted, including the strict lockdown, the mass testing programme, contact tracing, isolation of all positives and the quarantining of returning residents, have largely run the virus down. With the gradual opening of the economy and the community, so far there has been no spike in cases and the hospital remains empty of COVID patients.

Restrictions on gatherings relaxed this weekend, allowing up to 25 people to meet, which meant that churches were able to welcome back their congregations for the first time since Cayman locked down in March.

Monday was also the first day when salons, spas and dentists were allowed to open and when caregivers and domestic workers were permitted back into people’s homes.

The Public Health Department will therefore be watching closely over the coming days for any signs of individuals becoming sick with COVID-like symptoms as more vulnerable people emerge back into society.

While other countries, particularly the United States, have seen significant spikes after many states began lifting restrictions, government officials here are confident that Cayman has been sufficiently cautious.

The government not only waited until very few positive cases were being reported and there was confidence that community spread had been curtailed, but it appears that the country was shut down early enough in the first place to prevent the virus from getting a major grip and did not open up until more than a third of the population had been tested.

As a result the government is hoping that the drop to minimum Suppression Level 2 and the end of the curfews will not cause any new infection surges and even more restrictions can be lifted next month.