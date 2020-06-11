OES surveys parents on school inspections

(CNS): The Office of Education Standards (OES), which is responsible for conducting all school inspections in the Cayman Islands, is reviewing the framework it uses to measure standards and wants parents to wade in on the review. The OES has created an online survey, which consists of ten questions about how school inspections are done and how the results are reported.

“Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we have chosen to consult with stakeholders through survey feedback rather than face-to-face meetings,” said OES Director Peter Carpenter. “Your feedback is much appreciated and will be used to help improve our work with schools in the Cayman Islands.”

The survey is confidential and feedback is shared only within the OES team.