Nurse shark killed in ghost net

Nurse shark killed by ghost net (Photo by Kelly Walker)

(CNS): A couple paddle-boarding in South Sound on Saturday alerted the Department of Environment about a ghost net floating in the sea that had ensnared several sharks, one of which was dead.

The net, which was likely discarded or lost by commercial fishermen, had become entangled around coral in the area and took the DoE some time to remove it.

Two sharks and several jacks were finally released from the net, which was estimated to be about 20ft by 6ft, on Sunday but not before it had already claimed the life of one small nurse shark, despite efforts by the couple to save the shark, the DoE explained in a social media post.

“The net was heavily entangled in multiple coral heads and soft coral and had to be carefully cut free,” the DoE. “Although not purposely deployed, these nets continue to catch wildlife, pose danger to divers and boats, and can get entangled on coral reefs.”

Once onshore, the Department of Environmental Health picked up the net and transported it to the dump.