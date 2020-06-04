Number of new COVID-19 cases remains small

COVID-19 testing at Doctors Hospital

(CNS) There were just four more COVID-19 positive results reported Thursday, as the national screening of workers continued this week. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee released the results of 745 samples today, with one positive result coming from a contact of an existing positive person and three more from the random screening that are community acquired. But all four people are asymptomatic. All of the patients are now in isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The latest batch of results reflects a steady but small increase in positive people to 160 but none are in the hospital, few have any symptoms of the virus and 85 of them have formally recovered.

In total, Cayman has tested 13,253 people, largely from the workforce, and as public health officials inch towards testing the target of 20% of the population, there appears to be no evidence that the virus is widespread. While cases continue to pop up as batches of results are completed, in almost all cases the individuals are symptom free.

If the trend continues, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said on a number of occasions that there will be no need to reverse any of the easing of restrictions and more can be lifted, opening up more social activity and work places without people having to fear that they could be infected and get sick.

Cayman has navigated the pandemic with only a very small number of people becoming very sick. Only one person has died since the virus reached our shores and that was ‘patient zero’, who arrived in Cayman carrying the virus from a cruise ship and suffering serious underlying health conditions.