No positive COVID results for second day

Drive-thru testing at the GT hospital

(CNS): Over the last two days public health officials have processed over 1,100 samples taken as part of the COVID-19 screen testing programme and all have been negative, indicating that Grand Cayman could be edging towards the goal of eliminating this coronavirus. In a short release today, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that 731 COVID-19 tests processed since Wednesday’s press conference were all negative.

The positive tally in Cayman remains at 193 cases, with 141 people having recovered. There are now just 51 active cases. One patient is in hospital in a stable condition and a second person is enduring symptoms at home but the remaining 49 are still asymptomatic.

Overall 19,336 people have now been tested on all three islands, which accounts for close to half of Cayman’s workforce. Most people who have been tested were been part of the mass screening project, which focuses on health and other emergency service personnel, front-line and essential employees, construction workers and, more recently, caregivers and domestic staff.

Other groups have included people who have returned to Cayman from overseas after their 14 days stay in government quarantine, the contacts of those known to be positive, half the population of Cayman Brac, all the residents on Little Cayman and those people who have presented to doctors or the hospital with COVID-like symptoms.

This means that Cayman has tested a large cross-section of the community and had seen a trend of three to four positive cases per day from this random testing programme.

But the number of positives began falling last week and now, in two days and after 1,116 test results, no one has been found to have the disease. Since last Friday there have been just six positive results out of more than 2,100 test samples.

Government will be hosting a press briefing Friday, when the latest set of regulations are also expected to be released detailing the changes to the current curfews, which will begin on Sunday 21 June.

Yesterday the premier announced the end of the nighttime curfew at 4:30am Sunday and the easing of many more resurrections that had been imposed on the community to control the spread of the virus. This will take Cayman to Suppression Level Two.

The shopping day restrictions based on names comes to an end Saturday. In addition, people can visit other people’s homes from Sunday onwards and up to 25 can gather at one time.

Domestic helpers and caregivers can return to work, while churches, cinemas, beauty salons, spas, medical and dental offices can all reopen, subject to social distancing, mask wearing and other protocols.