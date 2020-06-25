Newball caught after month on run

Simon Julio Newball

(CNS) UPDATED: Detectives looking for Simon Julio Newball (43) confirmed that the local fugitive was captured in George Town Thursday afternoon, but not without a fight. A month after he evaded police at an incident in May, when they tracked him down on Eastern Avenue today, Newball again resisted arrest, deployed pepper spray and assaulted an officer.

That police officer was taken to hospital for what were said to be non-life-threatening injuries.

He had previously called 911 and offered to give himself up but said he wanted to speak with a lawyer and MLA Bernie Bush first. While Bush had confirmed he was more than happy to help mediate the situation and the Bill of Rights requires a free lawyer to be available to help anyone who is arrested, Newball remained on the run for two more weeks.

The RCIPS had warned the public to call 911 while he was on the run as police had described him as armed and dangerous. Newball had been on the run since 27 May after he assaulted police officers who had responded to a call out in George Town with pepper spray and threatened them with a machete before fleeing the scene.

He is now in police custody pending further investigations. He is already facing allegations of possession of a restricted weapon, threats to kill, assault and other offenses.