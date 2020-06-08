Newball still on run but cops make related arrests

Simon Julio Newball

(CNS): Three people were arrested for drug related offences after police searched a home in George Town on Friday looking for Julio Simon Newball (43). Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Fairlawn Drive as part of the manhunt for the wanted man. Newball has been on the run since 27 May, when he fled from the police who responded to a call out on Leafy Lane in George Town, brandishing a machete and pepper spraying cops as he made his escape.

Although there was no sign of Newball during this latest search, police found parcels of ganja and drug paraphernalia.

Two George Town men, aged 32 and 21, and a 22-year-old George Town woman were all arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of drug utensils and other offenses related to this incident. All three have since been bailed pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, according to an article posted on the Cayman Compass Friday, MLA Bernie Bush has said he is willing to mediate between police and Newball. The fugitive was said to have contacted 911 saying he would hand himself in if he could first speak with Bush and a lawyer.

However, as of Monday evening, Newball is not in custody.

Police are urging members of the public not to approach Newball, who they say is armed and dangerous, but to call 911. He is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a slim build and a light brown complexion.