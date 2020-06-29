Newball charged with list of crimes

| 29/06/2020
Cayman News Service
Simon Julio Newball

(CNS): Simon Julio Newball (44) from George Town has been charged with a long list of crimes after being on the run from the law for a month. He was apprehended on Thursday and again resisted arrest more than four weeks after he had previously escaped the police, when he used pepper spray on officers and threatened hem with a machete. Newball was due to appear in court Monday to face the consequences.

He has been formally charged with threats to kill, possession of a controlled drug, consumption of a controlled drug, three counts of assaulting police, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and three counts of causing fear or provocation of violence.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments are closed.

«

Join the CNS Community Forum

Ask Questions, Find Answers